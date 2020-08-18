Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: Why Is She Only Speaking for 1 Minute at the DNC?

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to speak Tuesday night at the Democratic National Convention. The animating young democratic socialist representative, a member of the progressive “Squad” fresh off a decisive primary win earlier this month, is only being allowed one minute to speak, however.

Supporters of Ocasio-Cortez saw the scheduling as a slight to the progressive movement that is seen as instrumental to taking back the White House from President Donald Trump — especially given that Republicans like former Ohio Gov. John Kasich were given a much larger platform.

Ocasio-Cortez and Kasich even got into a public spat Tuesday, with Kasich insisting Ocasio-Cortez does not “represent” the Democratic Party and the congresswoman pointing to Kasich’s conservative record.

Here’s what you need to know:

On August 12, It Was Reported That Ocasio-Cortez Would Only Have 1 Minute to Speak at the Convention

Business Insider’s Tina Sfondeles reported on August 12 that Ocasio-Cortez would speak at the convention — but only for one minute.

Ocasio-Cortez is scheduled to speak sometime between 9 and 11 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18, between former Secretary of State John Kerry and Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester. She will write and record the 60-second address herself from her home in Queens, New York, Huffington Post reported.

Heavy reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office for comment on her speech and the one-minute limit, but did not immediately hear back.

Ocasio Cortez’s progressive House allies told Politico that it was important she be given a prime time speaking slot at the convention. A former top advisor told the outlet the party would be “stupid” not to give her a priority slot, considering she served in a key role on Democratic nominee former Vice President Joe Biden’s Unity Task Force on climate change and environmental justice.

When former Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal, a Republican, snarked at her 60-second speaking slot on Twitter, Ocasio-Cortez responded in kind.

If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 secs (& maybe filibuster a few extra 😉). Meanwhile, you’re supporting GOP sabatoge of people’s medicine, votes, etc by mail bc apparently democracy means nothing to you. https://t.co/Y3hYhpfOuK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 18, 2020

“If I can regularly roast Trump sycophants in 280 characters or less, I can speak to progressive values in 60 seconds (and maybe filibuster a few extra [wink emoji],” she said. “Meanwhile, you’re supporting GOP sabotage of people’s medicine, votes, etc. by mail, [because] apparently democracy means nothing to you.”

Ocasio-Cortez Initially Responded to the News With a Tweet Quoting a Poem by Civil Rights Leader Benjamin E. Mays

When the news first broke on August 12, Ocasio-Cortez took to Twitter to quote a poem by civil rights leader and minister Benjamin E. Mays:

I only have a minute.

Sixty seconds in it.

Forced upon me, I did not choose it,

But I know that I must use it.

Give account if I abuse it.

Suffer, if I lose it. Only a tiny little minute,

But eternity is in it.

The tweet sparked a heartwarming exchange between Ocasio-Cortez and her former elementary school teacher, Mai Jacobs. Responding to Ocasio-Cortez’s poetry Tweet, Jacobs said, “You’ve got this. Remember all those poems we recited together in the 2nd grade? It was prep for this moment. You’ve got this.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded within minutes, saying, “Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth and believing in me as a child.”

Ms. Jacobs! Is that you?! 😭 Yes, I do remember the poems we recited in second grade! You prepared me perfectly for this moment. Thank you for teaching me, encouraging my growth, and believing in me as a child 💜 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 12, 2020

Jacobs later made the Twitter exchange her pinned tweet, saying that it came on “one of my lowest days this summer, worried about [her] teaching future.”

Jacobs later spoke with the Washington Post. As a teacher, struggling with the impending school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, she told the outlet she was feeling exhausted and “completely unheard” when she finally got to speak with her former student.

Republican John Kasich, Who Also Spoke at the Convention, Dinged Ocasio-Cortez in an Interview Monday & She Responded in Kind, Calling Him an ‘Anti-Choice Extremist’

Progressives in the party were already not thrilled with former Ohio Gov. John Kasich’s speaking slot, with The Nation criticizing Kasich knighting himself the party’s “Republican whisperer.”

Kasich appeared to rub salt in the wound on Monday in an interview with Buzzfeed. He criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s unabashedly progressive politics, telling the outlet, “I think this country is moderate.”

“People on the extreme, whether they’re on the left or on the right, they get outsized publicity that tends to define their party,” he continued. “You know, I listen to people all the time make these statements, and because AOC gets outsized publicity doesn’t mean she represents the Democratic Party. She’s just a part, some member of it. And it’s on both sides, whether it’s the Republicans or whether it’s the Democrats.”

It’s great that Kasich has woken up &realized the importance of supporting a Biden-Harris ticket. I hope he gets through to GOP voters. Yet also, something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the Dem party. https://t.co/38h6JGpbMj — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

Ocasio-Cortez took notice of Kasich’s slight, saying that, while it was “great” that Kasich had “woken up” and supported the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris ticket, “something tells me a Republican who fights against women’s rights doesn’t get to say who is or isn’t representative of the [Democratic Party].”

She continued in another tweet, drawing attention to Kasich’s anti-choice and anti-union history in Ohio.

We can build bridges & not lose sight of our values. It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist. He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.https://t.co/7S8504VZcK — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 17, 2020

“It’s important to remember that Kasich is an anti-choice extremist,” she said. “He 100% will (and has) signed away our reproductive rights the moment he has the opportunity to do so. He is not a friend to workers.”

Republican billionaire, former California gubernatorial candidate and Quibi CEO Meg Whitman also spoke at the convention, endorsing Biden on Monday night. Perhaps appropriately, given her new video venture, her remarks only lasted about 15 seconds.

Heavy reached out to the Democratic National Committee on the decision to limit Ocasio-Cortez to one minute of speaking time, but had not heard back as of Tuesday afternoon. We will update this story if more information comes in.

