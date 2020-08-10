Washington Man Punches 72-Year-Old Disabled Veteran During Mask Dispute: Cops

Cody P. Hansen is the man facing an assault charge after police said he punched a disabled veteran during a confrontation that was caught on a surveillance camera in Kent, Washington. The incident was prompted over a dispute about masks amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the 72-year-old victim.

The victim, whose name was not released, told officers he had made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend earlier in the day on July 18 because she had not been wearing a mask in the hotel, Fox News reported. He said Hansen later returned to the lobby and hit him.

Inmate records show Hansen was arrested on August 8 and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Elderly Man Was Punched 4 Times While Sitting in the Hotel Lobby With His Dog, Surveillance Video Shows

The confrontation on July 18 happened at the Red Lion Inn and Suites in Kent, Washington. Footage from the hotel’s surveillance camera, obtained by NBC affiliate KHQ-TV, shows the man now identified as Hansen standing over the elderly man in the lobby. The victim was sitting in a chair holding a cane with a dog sitting beneath him.

The video, which does include audio, shows Hansen punch the older man four times in rapid succession. The victim tried to respond after the first punch by attempting to swing his cane at Hansen. Hansen walked away as the dog, which had been restrained on a leash, followed him toward the hallway.

The surveillance camera did not capture any other people in the lobby at the time. KCPQ-TV, citing detectives, reported Hansen soon walked out of the hotel and that his girlfriend picked him up.

The Victim Suffered a Broken Jaw, Police Said

The victim told the police that he believed Hansen was upset because he had made a comment to Hansen’s girlfriend about needing to wear a mask in public. The victim said Hansen’s girlfriend was not wearing a face-covering in the Red Lion Inn and Suites lobby.

The victim said Hansen later returned to the lobby alone to confront him, KHQ-TV reported. It’s unclear what the two men said to each other at that point since the surveillance camera did not record audio.

The punches left the victim temporarily unconscious, Fox News reported. KCPQ-TV, citing Kent Police, reported the victim suffered a broken jaw and a scratch to his eye.

Hansen Was Charged With Assault & Booked Into the Spokane County Jail

Hansen was arrested on August 8 on a second-degree assault charge. Police found Hansen at a house on East Sinto Avenue in Spokane after following up on an anonymous tip, KHQ-TV reported. The TV station also reported there was an outstanding warrant for Hansen’s arrest for drug charges in Alaska.

Inmate records with the Spokane County Jail show Hansen was booked into the facility around 8 a.m. on August 8. Bond was set at $10,000. The case is being handled by King County prosecutors but as of this writing, the charges against Hansen did not yet appear to have been entered in the online database.

A search of online records brings up several citations and charges against Hansen in Alaska. In 2005, he was charged with “misconduct involving a controlled substance,” which is a misdemeanor. Records on Instant Checkmate show Hansen pleaded no contest. Records from 2006 and 2007 list convictions for forgery, theft and driving with a canceled or suspended license.

READ NEXT: Florida Man Spits in the Face of Boy & Says ‘You Now Have Coronavirus’: Cops