COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Monthly $2,000 Checks Are Needed ‘Now,’ Harris Says

Sen. Kamala Harris has been an ongoing advocate for monthly stimulus relief for the American people. Specifically, she is pushing for monthly $2,000 checks to go to a broad swath of Americans until the pandemic is over. Harris, a top contender for Vice President on Joe Biden’s ticket, tweeted about the urgent need for this financial support on Sunday.

Harris shared an article by The Washington Post, which outlines just how “broken” the U.S. unemployment system is right now. She tweeted alongside the article, “Congress must immediately pass my bill with @BernieSanders and @EdMarkey to get $2,000 a month in Americans’ hands. We need direct monthly cash payments and we need them now.”

Earlier in the week, Harris elaborated a bit further on her support for a monthly payment system for Americans during the pandemic. She tweeted, “Mitch McConnell and the GOP let the additional $600 in unemployment benefits expire. They let the federal evictions moratorium expire. With rent due today, millions aren’t sure how they’ll pay. This is why I called for monthly payments back in March.”

Harris has campaigned for this stimulus plan since May. Now, as a top contender for the Democratic presidential ticket, her ideas around the pandemic are gaining steam.

Here’s what you need to know:

Harris’ Plan Would Provide $4,000 to Married Couples, & Additional Assistance for Children

The Republican’s coronavirus relief proposal released yesterday fails to stop evictions or foreclosures. People are hurting in America, deeply hurting, and they’re worried they’re going to lose the roof over their head. My RELIEF Act would help give them peace of mind. pic.twitter.com/SzIGYWWa6H — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2020

On May 8, Harris introduced her monthly stimulus check plan, alongside Sens. Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey. Per NBC, the plan aims to provide monthly stimulus relief to individuals who earn up to $120,000, which is a higher income bar than what was offered in the CARES Act in March.

The plan would be retroactive back to March. Eligible married couples would receive $4,000 monthly, and families could receive $2,000 per child up to three children. Monthly payments would, under this plan, continue throughout the coronavirus crisis and three months after the crisis ends.

This proposal is considered one of the more extreme stimulus payment plans. Harris has continued to voice her support for a monthly stimulus plan. She spoke to MSNBC in mid-July about the plan, saying,

Through the course of this pandemic and crisis, we need to give people $2,000 a month as recurrent payments—people below a certain income level—to help them and sustain them through these months of crisis so at the end of it, they can get back up on their feet instead of falling deep, deep, deep into the crevices of this crisis. It does not make any sense, to your point, when we have Republicans in Congress who are standing in the way of supporting working people who have recently lost their jobs—[and] have every intention of working—when we can get through this crisis and [they] just need help from their government.”

Harris’ Plan Could Receive More Support if She Becomes Biden’s Pick for Vice President

Americans deserve a president who is compassionate, empathetic, and will fight every single day for working families. That's @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/0qxUWzs6O9 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 28, 2020

Up until now, the monthly stimulus proposal has received little support from Democrats in Congress. However, that could change if Harris is selected as Biden’s pick for Vice President.

With that said, it’s unlikely that Harris’ plan will generate the support necessary to be debated on the House and Senate floors in the next week. After the first week of August, Congress takes another summer break, and returns in September. That means that you shouldn’t expect to start receiving monthly stimulus checks in the very near future. It’s more likely that this plan would happen at the end of 2020, or in the new year, pending how the next months play out with the pandemic.

