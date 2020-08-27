Dana White’s Wife, Anne Stella: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Anne Stella White has been married to Dana White, the president of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, for more than 20 years. Her husband’s career has put him in the spotlight but Stella has preferred to maintain a lower profile over the course of their marriage.

Dana White is described as a longtime friend of President Donald Trump. Their relationship dates back several years; Trump hosted mixed martial arts events at his New Jersey casinos at a time when the sport was banned in some parts of the country. White spoke at the Republican National Convention in 2016 and was asked to do so again at the 2020 event.

1. Anne Stella & Dana White Met as Young Teenagers

White and Stella have known each other since their middle school years, although it is unclear whether they officially started dating at that time.

There is little information to be found about Stella online. But a search of online records suggests she has family members with longstanding ties to the Las Vegas area. White was born in January 1969 and records on Instant Checkmate indicate her social security card was issued in Nevada.

Information about White’s high school career supports this. According to the Las Vegas Sun, White attended Bishop Gorman High, a Catholic school in Las Vegas. White told the newspaper in 2014 that he was “kicked out of Gorman twice” and that he had “hated school.” Boston Magazine also wrote in 2016 that White had spent most of his childhood in Las Vegas. White’s mother confirmed in a 2012 interview that he attended a private school in Las Vegas and spent his summers back on the east coast.

The website Player Wags, which profiles wives and girlfriends of professional athletes and other big names in sports, has on its website that Stella also attended Bishop Gorman. There is also a picture on Pinterest that the user claimed was of Stella from her high school years. The user wrote that the image was from the Bishop Gorman yearbook.

But White graduated from high school on the east coast. The Bangor Daily News reported in 2011 that White had contributed $100,000 to his alma mater, which was Hermon High School in Maine. That newspaper wrote that White had spent his senior year living with family in the nearby town of Levant and that he graduated in 1987.

2. Stella & White Got Married in 1996 in Las Vegas

Stella and White may have been high school sweethearts but they waited nearly a decade after graduating from high school to get married and it’s unclear whether they stayed together during all of that time. White attended one semester apiece at the University of Massachusetts and Quincy College, according to The List, but did not graduate. If Stella attended college, she has kept that information private.

White worked in Boston early in his career as a boxing coach. White told Boston Magazine that he left the city in 1995 after he was approached by Kevin Weeks, who police identified as a close confidant of infamous mobster Whitey Bulger. White said that Weeks demanded that he pay $2,500 in protection money.

White refused to pay and tried to avoid Weeks. White told USA Today that after receiving a phone call, demanding that he pay the following day, he immediately booked a flight to Las Vegas.

The following year, White married Stella in Las Vegas. Records from the Clark County Clerk’s Office show the two tied the knot on November 8, 1996.

3. White’s Mother Accused Him of Cheating On Stella

King JB w/ June White (FULL INTERVIEW)King JB invites June White over to his house to talk about her new book "DANA WHITE: KING OF MMA". We had some BBQ and then sat down for an interview. 2012-04-27T15:50:31Z

The Whites have been married for more than 20 years but there have been rumors about infidelity. White’s mother, June White, wrote a book about her son in 2011 called Dana White, King of MMA: Dana White an Unauthorized Biography.

The book was not complimentary. According to FCFighter, June White described her son as “egotistical, self-centered, arrogant, and cruel.” She also accused him of failing to helo support his family after he became successful in the mixed martial arts industry.

June White has also accused Dana of cheating on his wife multiple times. During a 2012 interview to promote the book, June said Dana had affairs with at least two “ring girls” working for the UFC. She also accused him of having an affair with his sister-in-law. June White said during the interview, “He goes after any girl he wants, and he usually gets them.” Dana White did not publicly comment on his mother’s accusations.

4. The Whites Demolished Three Mansions in Las Vegas & Rebuilt Their Dream Home

Dana White: 5 Ways I'm Riding Out the Quarantine At Home in Las VegasHow UFC President Dana White is keeping it real during the quarantine. 2020-04-23T15:35:35Z

Stella and White currently own at least three properties in Las Vegas, according to Clark County property records. White is listed as the sole owner of one of the properties. On the other two properties, Stella is listed as a co-owner along with the “D A W Family Trust.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported about White’s real estate shopping spree in 2017. He purchased three mansions in the gated community of Tournament Hills over the course of six months. He paid a total of $6.2 million for the three properties. White bought his first mansion in the neighborhood in 2006, the newspaper reported.

White demolished the three mansions he bought in 2017 and rebuilt his dream home on the land. According to The Sun, the house was outfitted with a gaming arcade and a basketball court. There is also a large pool with gazebos on either side.

White showed off part of his home during an interview with Haute Living in April 2020. He explained how he was keeping busy amid quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. He did not mention his wife or children in the interview.

5. Stella & White Have Two Sons & One Daughter

BOOM first one under his belt. Congrats @aidanwhite29 hard work pays off!!! 👊🏼👊🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/xpuI5TTCTD — danawhite (@danawhite) March 11, 2018

Stella and White have three children together. They have two sons named Aidan and Dana III, and a daughter named Savannah.

When Aidan turned 16 years old in 2018, his parents threw him a $1 million birthday bash. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported at the time that White rented out Drai’s Nightclub for his son’s party and described the event as “the best party I have ever been to in my life.” The newspaper also reported that when White’s older son, Dana III, turned 16 in 2017, the party was held at the Brooklyn Bowl in NYC and that Kendrick Lamar provided the entertainment.

Aidan decided to pursue a fighting career, although not within the UFC. Aidan won his first amateur boxing match in 2018, World Boxing News reported at the time. White has also previously shared on Instagram that both of his sons trained in Muay Thai.

