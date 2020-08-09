Joseph Mensah: Wisconsin Police Officer Says BLM Protesters ‘Tried to Kill’ Him

Joseph Mensah, a Black police officer in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin who has been the focal point of controversy over three fatal on-duty shootings, says protesters assaulted, punched, tried to kill, and shot at him and his girlfriend at her house on Saturday night, August 8. He claims they were chanting “Black Lives Matter” during the incident.

In a Facebook post written in the early morning hours of August 9, Mensah wrote,

Last night, protesters came to my girlfriend’s house while I was there, and tried to kill me. I was unarmed and tried to defend my property and the property of my girlfriend. We were both assaulted, punched, and ultimately shot at several times. A shotgun round missed me by inches. Not once did I ever swing back or reciprocate any the hate that was being directed at me. I am all for peaceful protests, even against me, but this was anything but peaceful. They threw toilet paper in her trees, broke her windows, and again, shot at both of us as they were trying to kill me. There are children that live there any the knew that. The irony in all of this is that they chanted Black Lives Matter the entire time, but had zero regard for any of the black children that live there or me, a black man.

On July 25, Mensah wrote on his Facebook page,

If black lives matter, which I wholeheartedly do believe, then the lives of all of the black men and women in law enforcement matter just as much. Our uniforms may be blue but our skin is just as black and our heritage is just as rich. We swore an oath to the public but that oath is also extends to our families and loved ones which we will fight to go home to each and every day. Not a single march, protest, lawyer, or threat can change the fact that in the eyes of God, our lives are just as important.

Mensah was suspended with pay in June after shooting and killing three people while on duty in the last five years. The first shooting dates to 2015. John Chisholm, the Milwaukee County District Attorney, found the first two shootings to be justified self-defense. He’s still reviewing the third shooting, of Alvin Cole, 17, outside a major shopping mall, Mayfair, which occurred in February. In all three cases, police said the people shot were armed (two with firearms and one with a sword, police say), although community activists and family members have raised questions about the shootings and repeatedly called for Mensah’s termination and prosecution. Police have said Cole fired first at Mensah, which activists question. Jay-Z’s social justice group has called for Mensah’s firing in advertisements, writing, “If you fail to prosecute Mensah, you’re doing a disservice to the legacies of Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson, ignoring the lives of black, brown and LGBTQ citizens in your county and essentially allowing for the possibility of a future catastrophe.”

After the death of George Floyd, the mall, Mayfair, has become the focal point of major protests into Mensah as has city hall and the police department. Many people called for the officer’s firing at a community meeting held by city officials. The situation has been tense for some time. At that meeting, one man got attention by telling officials that, if the officer is allowed to keep his job, he would drive around with his headlights out until he finds him. In the midst of that turmoil, the Wauwatosa Common Council passed a resolution urging Mensah’s firing (the resolutions says, “It is imperative that the City facilitate the transition of Officer Joseph Mensah from employment by the Wauwatosa Police Department.”) The Fire and Police Commission, which has the power to fire Mensah, then suspended him with pay, and it was announced that a former U.S. Attorney will investigate the three shootings.

Heavy has reached out to four prominent Milwaukee-area Black Lives Matter activists seeking comment: Vaun Mayes, Khalil Coleman, Frank Nitty and Tory Lowe. It appears from their social media posts that Nitty and Lowe were out of town marching through Indiana when the incident occurred. Heavy has also reached out to Wauwatosa’s Mayor Dennis McBride and to the Wauwatosa Police Department and to Officer Mensah himself. Heavy is awaiting comment from all of those parties, and it will be added into this story when received. The mayor previously stated that the officer’s life could be in danger if he was allowed to return to the streets.

“What will happen if Officer Mensah returns to regular street patrols and shoots and kills a fourth person, even if it is justified?” McBride said in an August 4 interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “This will place him and the city in an extraordinarily difficult situation – morally, legally, and financially – and make it even more likely that his life will be in danger.”

“I’m signing it today,” McBride said previously of the Common Council resolution urging Mensah’s firing. “We understand, it’s not just community pressure, that’s substantial. We hear it. We’ve heard it, but the experts tell us it’s extraordinarily rare, perhaps unique for one officer to be involved in three shootings that result in death while employed, especially in a five-year period. We find that a difficult situation to continue, and we also worry about putting him back on the street because he may be the target of somebody who may be displeased with him.”

The Wauwatosa Peace Officer’s Association accused the mayor and Common Council to the Journal Sentinel of having “engaged in actions to unlawfully influence and pressure the police and fire commission” and says he was denied him due process, which they in turn deny.

A Brief Video & Photos Emerged From the Scene

#breaking reports of shots fired into a home near 100th and Vienna on the northwest side of Milwaukee….. a number of people at the scene say a protest was in the area during the incident…. A number of law enforcement agencies are in the area. pic.twitter.com/ue6KMjZodf — Steven Radmer (@Steven_R) August 9, 2020

Brief video and photos emerged from the scene where Mensah says the attack occurred on the evening of August 8 in Wauwatosa near the Milwaukee border. Steven Radmer, a photojournalist at WISN-TV, who posted them on his Twitter page, wrote, “#breaking reports of shots fired into a home near 100th and Vienna on the northwest side of Milwaukee….. a number of people at the scene say a protest was in the area during the incident…. A number of law enforcement agencies are in the area.” Heavy has the direct address where the incident occurred but is withholding it.

There was a protest organized at Mayfair Mall on August 8, although it’s not clear which group of protesters is accused of being involved in the alleged incident at Mensah’s house. “Saturday August 8th at 2:00pm we’re meeting in the Currie Park parking lot (3535 N Mayfair Rd, Wauwatosa, WI 53222.) We will leave no later that 3:30pm in order to do a complete shutdown of both Mayfair Mall and The Cheesecake Factory. Yup, we’re coming for your money Wauwatosa and we won’t stop until we see Joseph Mensah along with his accomplice ‘Chief’ Barry Weber fired,” one widely shared Facebook post reads. Weber is the Wauwatosa police chief.

Cole’s family has been vocal in the media. “We’re hurt and we’re still working and that Joseph needs to be dealt with, he needs to be fired, he needs to be convicted. He should have never had a chance to kill again,” Taleavia Cole, Alvin’s sister, told Spectrum News in June. That story said the Milwaukee DA was given new evidence into Cole’s death.

Police say that Cole fired a gun before he was shot by Mensah; his family says they have evidence that’s not true, according to Fox 6. “This isn’t right. It’s not right. This is the third time this has happened and it has to stop. Period,” Cole family attorney Kimberley Motley said of Mensah’s shootings in a June interview with that television station.

In July, Mensah wrote on Facebook,

Despite having evidence PROVING I have done nothing wrong, I have been suspended without a reason, without an explanation, WITHOUT CAUSE. I sincerely hope all of my friends in the Law Enforcement community pay close attention to what’s being done to me. If you make the decision to defend your life, or the life of others, this is what will happen to you. It’s been made very clear to me that my life does not matter and never did. If I had died instead, none of this would be happening. Let all of that sink in…

A GoFundMe Page for Officer Mensah Has Raised More Than $70,000

Mensah has also received some strong community support. There is a controversial GoFundMe page for Officer Mensah that has raised more than $70,000. It was organized by his brother.

The GoFundMe page reads,

I am Christopher Mensah–brother of Wauwatosa Police Officer, Joseph Anthony Mensah. Although we have received ample support from the Wauwatosa Police Department, Joseph has had to overcome the dissemination of false information about his personal life, slander, and defamation from multiple sources. Joseph has been treated unfairly and unjustly by mob mentality and anti-police rhetoric. The Mensah family has full confidence in the attorney paid for by the WPOA, who is currently representing Joseph during the proceedings with the Wauwatosa Police and Fire Commission. We are raising funds to pay for legal counsel to explore and take legal action against those that have unjustly accused him of wrongdoing, interfered with his ability to receive due process, and wrongly besmirched his character and integrity. Joseph is a well-known, respected, and decorated Police Officer, who has placed the public’s safety and trust before his own. His service to the community began in 2009 when he first joined law enforcement as a volunteer Reserve Police Officer, serving the same city that has now unjustly suspended him. In regards to the officer involved shootings associated with Joseph from 2015 and 2016, investigations were conducted by the Wauwatosa Police Dept., Milwaukee Police Dept., Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office. In both of those investigations, it was determined that Joseph’s actions were justified, and he did not violate any laws or department policies/procedures. The Mensah family plans to fight all the inaccurate dissemination of information and defamation of character which have been made. This will allow Joseph to clear his name so that he can be able to continue doing what he loves the most, and that is serving the community.

