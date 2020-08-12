Kamala Harris’ Sister Maya Harris Takes Hydroxychloroquine Due to Lupus

Conservative journalist Paul Sperry was dragged on Twitter after he tweeted on August 12, “DEVELOPING: Kamala’s sister takes hydroxychloroquine.” However, it’s not a “developing” story that Maya Harris takes hydroxychloroquine. The younger sister of Senator Kamala Harris, who Joe Biden tapped to be his vice president in the 2020 election, wrote a deeply personal article about her use of the controversial drug in The Atlantic in April.

In the article, Harris, a lawyer and civil rights activist who’s married with one grown daughter and two grandchildren, opened up about lupus, “an auto-immune disease in which the body literally attacks itself,” she wrote.

Harris, who served as a senior advisor for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, and worked as a political analyst for MSNBC before quitting to help her sister on the campaign trail in 2019, kept her lupus diagnosis a private matter for three decades.

She explained on Instagram, “I haven’t spoken publicly about it before now. But then coronavirus hit, killing Black people at alarming rates and Trump unnecessarily put lupus patients—disproportionately black women—at higher risk. So I wrote this for The Atlantic.”

In the article, Harris said of lupus, which affects roughly 1.5 million Americans, “The physical effects of the disease are cruel, including excruciating joint pain, organ damage, dramatic hair loss, and debilitating fatigue—most of which I have experienced again and again, often for long stretches, throughout my life. And while lupus can be managed, it has no cure.”

Furthermore, she wrote, “Trump has even said that people should consider taking hydroxychloroquine preventively. Talking about the drug during a recent briefing, he asked again and again: ‘What do you have to lose?’ But for a president to casually invite Americans to self-medicate is harmful and potentially deadly. And if the supply shortages continue, those of us whose well-being depends on the drug have plenty to lose.”

Sperry Was Slammed For Attempting to Spread ‘Fake News’ on Twitter

A story in two parts: Kamala Harris’s sister Maya Harris DOES indeed take hydrochloroquine like this most urgent developing story claims – because she has lupus. HCQ is the approved treatment – the second tweet here is from April. #NothingToSeeHere pic.twitter.com/hETwZ6xkYf — Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) August 12, 2020

“Lupus” started trending nationally on Twitter on Wednesday due to the number of online users tweeting back to Sperry, dragging him for attempting to spread misleading information. Dr. Eugene Gu tweeted, “She takes it for lupus, which is an approved use of hydroxychloroquine and validated by clinical trials. By omitting this key piece of information, you are quite literally spreading fake news.”

So do I. We both have Lupus. Next. https://t.co/M0aJekAM9c — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 12, 2020

“Developing?” Kamala’s sister takes it because she has Lupus. I had to bury my best friend who died of Lupus at age 27. As an advocate for Lupus victims, this is a reckless, irresponsible tweet. https://t.co/Ir0P9hKkTY — Jennifer Eckhart (@JenniferEckhart) August 12, 2020

As someone who also has Lupus (as Kamala's sister does) and has been on Hydoxycholorquine for over a decade seeing this is infuriating. You gotta be a real lowlife scumbag "journalist" to distort someone taking medication so she essentially doesn't die from her illness. https://t.co/4ThpvPgACV — Jessica Rotondi (@jessieroro13) August 12, 2020

Glad lupus is trending. Hope people will take time to learn about this debilitating disease that disproportionately effects women and POC https://t.co/IXjKlrBx5w — Philly Cat Mom (@dee71578) August 12, 2020

NBC Boston reporter Phil Lipof tweeted to Sperry, “Because she has #Lupus – but that’s some solid journalism there.! If you are going to spin a fact to try and make it look like something it’s not – you’re going to have to do better than that. Pathetic and sad. My wife takes it too – BECAUSE HER DOCTOR SAYS SHE SHOULD FOR LUPUS!”

Dr. Fauci & The Federal Drug Association Have Said Hydroxychloroquine Is Not a Cure for COVID-19

In late July, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and a key member of Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, told Good Morning America that he stands with the FDA on their findings that the hydroxychloroquine is not an effective or safe way to treat COVID-19.

“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus unknown disease,” Fauci said.

Hydroxychloroquine, which is an FDA-approved and life-saving drug for lupus, according to John Hopkins Medicine, is not FDA-approved for coronavirus. The FDA wrote in summary on June 15:

Based on ongoing analysis and emerging scientific data, FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) to use hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine to treat COVID-19 in certain hospitalized patients when a clinical trial is unavailable or participation is not feasible. We made this determination based on recent results from a large, randomized clinical trial in hospitalized patients that found these medicines showed no benefit for decreasing the likelihood of death or speeding recovery. This outcome was consistent with other new data, including those showing the suggested dosing for these medicines are unlikely to kill or inhibit the virus that causes COVID-19.

