Landon Clifford of the Cam&Fam YouTube Channel Dead: Camryn Clifford’s Husband Dies at 19 Following ‘Brain Injury’

Landon Clifford, the husband of Camryn Clifford and stars of the YouTube channel Cam&Fam, has died at 19, his wife said in an Instagram post. The couple had two daughters together, Collette Briar and Delilah Rose. Clifford’s death comes three months after the birth of the couple’s second child.

Clifford had been in a coma since August 13 following a brain injury, his wife said. The cause of the brain injury was not made public by Camryn Clifford, 19. Clifford donated his organs “to people in need all over the country,” his wife also said.

Camryn Clifford described her husband as, “Compassionate, loving, thoughtful, kind, and gentle. He was an amazing husband and the best father those girls could have ever asked for.” She added, “Words can not come close to describe the pain I feel. All I can do now is make sure our girls know how much he loved us.”

Gender Reveal | Teen Mom Vlog

Clifford and his wife began their YouTube channel in November 2017. Their first video was a gender reveal for their first child. At the time, both Clifford and his wife were 17 years old. Camryn Clifford became pregnant at 16. In the description of the video, Collette Clifford said that at the time of the video, the pair were living in different states. The Clifford’s YouTube channel has over 1.2 million subscribers.

A GoFundMe page that has been set up to help to raise money for the Clifford family has already surpassed its goal of $10,000. The page refers to Clifford as “a beloved husband, father, son, brother, and friend.” The Clifford family also sell merchandise through their official website.

Cam&Fam's Wedding | 18 & Married

Clifford had not updated his Instagram page since May 2020, shortly after the birth of the couple’s second child. In his bio section, Clifford wrote that his wife and daughters are his “world.”

Two kids and four years later ❤️ https://t.co/jMsbLzAUO3 pic.twitter.com/QF9T2yFTVt — Cam & Fam (@camandfam1) December 12, 2019

In December 2019, Camryn Clifford tweeted a photo of her with her future husband in 2015. In a separate tweet, Camryn Clifford said that the couple attended a homecoming dance together in 2015 and their prom in 2019. The became engaged on June 29, 2018. In October 2019, the couple announced that Camryn Clifford was pregnant with their second child.

On February 17, the day of Clifford’s 19th birthday, his wife paid tribute to him saying in part, “I couldn’t ask for a better husband. Our daughters couldn’t ask for a better dad. Your parents couldn’t ask for a better son.”

