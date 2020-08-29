Laura Rodriguez: California Mother Found Dead & Nude Around Midnight on Chula Vista Street

Laura Rodriguez is the Chula Vista, California woman who was found dead on a street in the city around midnight on August 28.

Rodriguez, 33, was found close to Shasta and 2nd streets in the city, which is located 10 miles south of San Diego. Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department told the media that Rodriguez was naked with injuries to her head. Peak described Rodriguez’s death as ” very suspicious,” reported Fox San Diego. The lieutenant said that officers were called to the scene by a local resident around 12:30 a.m. local time.

Rodriguez Was the Mother of 2 Daughters, Ages 12 & 14

According to a GoFundMe page that has been set up to help Rodriguez’s family to pay for her funeral, she was the mother of two daughters, ages 12 and 14. At the time of writing, the page has surpassed its original goal of $16,000 and has earned nearly $18,000.

A description on the page says that Rodriguez “dedicated her life to her family and loved ones, rarely took time for herself.” Rodriguez was an enthusiastic hiker and bike rider. The page says, “Laura has helped countless people through rough times and would go out of her way to make sure the person in need was ok.”

On her Facebook page, Rodriguez wrote in her intro section, “If it costs you your peace, it’s too expensive.” In her favorite quotes section, Rodriguez wrote, “Be somebody who makes everybody feel like a somebody.”

Rodriguez Did Not Have Any Gunshot or Stab Wounds

ABC San Diego reports that investigators say there is no evidence to suggest Rodriguez was hit by a car. NBC San Diego reports that Rodriguez did not exhibit any gunshot or stab wounds. The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that responding officers attempted to perform life-saving measures. The report says that Rodriguez died at the scene.

Rodriguez’s Brother Has Pleaded for a Member of the Public for Come Forward With Information in the Case

Brother of Woman Found in Chula Vista Street Pleads for AnswersThe brother of a woman whose body was found lying in a Chula Vista street is asking anyone to come forward with information about her death. 2020-08-27T23:30:42Z

Rodriguez’s brother, Daniel, was the first to identify his sister as the victim in an interview with Fox San Diego. Daniel Rodriguez said that his sister was the only female among five children. He issued a plea for someone to come forward with information about Rodriguez’s death. Daniel Rodriguez said:

I still don’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it. She’s my only sister. I really want someone to just, to help us out. I know a lot of people have cameras these days. If you guys heard anything, if you can help the cops out, if you can help us out, (come forward).

A Local Resident Said That He Heard an Engine Revving Shortly Before Rodriguez Was Discovered Dead

Chula Vista woman found dead in streetPolice are investigating the death of a woman whose nude body was found in the middle of a Chula Vista street early Thursday morning. 2020-08-28T00:53:51Z

The station’s report added that a gray Chevy was towed from the scene by a tow truck. The Chevy truck was parked close to where Rodriguez’s body was found. A resident of the area where Rodriguez was found told ABC San Diego that shortly before Rodriguez was found, he heard an engine revving up. Roger Murray said, “It’s a bit of a shock. This is a very quiet neighborhood … About 20 minutes before she was found, I heard a vehicle revving up its engine and going around the corner.”

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that investigators do not believe that Rodriguez’s death is related to the August 5 shooting death of Christina Garcia. Garcia was found dead in bushes close to 4th Avenue on Main Street. Garcia was 23 years old. At the time of writing, there have been no arrests in her case.

Anybody with any information regarding Rodriguez’s death is asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

