Trump Approves $400 Weekly Amount in Extended Unemployment Benefits

President Donald Trump on August 8 announced that he had signed an executive order to provide $400 in extra unemployment benefits for qualifying Americans. That’s less than the $600 people were receiving since the pandemic first hit, benefits that recently expired.

The president made it clear in a news conference Saturday that he believed the larger $600 amount gave people too much of an incentive not to work.

“I’m taking action to provide an additional or extra $400 a week and expanded benefits, $400. That’s generous but we want to take care of our people,” Trump said on August 8, adding that the federal government will pay 75%. The question is whether the states will come up with money to fund the remainder. Thus, some issues still remain despite Trump’s Saturday action. That’s in addition to the thorny legal questions that extending the benefits via executive order is likely to present.

Trump also said he’s suspending some student loan payments through the end of the year, is protecting renters from eviction, and will defer payroll taxes on Americans earning less than $100,000, also through the end of 2020. Altogether, he signed four executive orders (but not one for stimulus checks).

Here’s what you need to know:

Trump Said he Was Focused on Providing ‘Relief to the American Worker’ But Some Experts Believe It Will Be Complicated to Pull Off Via Executive Order

Trump cast his action as providing relief to American workers.

“We’ve had it,” he said in the press conference, in which he criticized Democratic leaders in Congress. “We’re going to save American jobs and provide relief to the American worker.”

Some have questioned the legality of Trump’s executive orders. “An executive order (on the unemployment benefits) would really be a nightmare,” Michele Evermore, senior policy analyst at the National Employment Law Project, told Yahoo Money. “It would just end up resulting in people thinking they’re getting a benefit but states being unable to figure out how to do it in many cases.”

The Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, previously said they were looking at a number that capped extended unemployment benefits at 70% wage replacement. Some experts said that figure could put the checks closer to the $200 range. In the end, Trump split the difference, picking an amount in between that figure and the $600.

Trump Called $600 a ‘Disincentive’

In the Saturday news conference, the president explained why he went with $400 instead of $600, saying, “This is the money they need, this is the money they want, this gives them a great incentive to go back to work.” He added, “There was a difficulty with the 600 number because it really was a disincentive.” Republicans have stated for weeks that they think $600 gave Americans a disincentive to work.

“My administration continues to work in good faith to reach an agreement with Democrats in Congress to extend unemployment benefits, provide protections against evictions…tragically Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer continue to exist with radical leftwing policies that have nothing to do with the China virus,” said Trump on Friday.

For her part, Pelosi tweeted on August 7: “We remain committed to continue negotiating and reaching a fair agreement with the Administration, but we will not go along with the meager legislative proposals that fail to address the gravity of the health & economic situation our country faces.” She added, “We call upon the White House’s negotiators to join us once again at the negotiating table today to secure a bipartisan agreement to put children, families and workers first.” In a joint statement with Democratic U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer, she said, “Millions of Americans are still hurting and yet, despite this reality, President Trump and Republicans appear ready to walk away from the negotiating table to do unworkable, weak and narrow executive orders that barely scratch the surface of what is needed to defeat the virus and help struggling Americans.”

On Saturday, Trump repeated his earlier themes. “We have repeatedly stated our willingness to immediately sign legislation providing expanded unemployment benefits, protecting Americans from eviction, and providing additional relief payment to families,” he said, accusing Democrats of refusing “these offers.”

“What they really want is bail out money for states run by Democratic governors and mayors and run very badly for many many years and many decades in fact,” said Trump. “It has nothing to do with the China Virus. It has nothing to do with anything we’ve been talking about.”

Trump accused Democrats of holding “vital assistance hostage on behalf of extreme partisan demands…Many of the far left policies they’re pushing have nothing to do with what we’ve been working on so hard.” He called the Democrats’ second stimulus relief plan an “extreme left bill” and said it was a “bill supported by Biden, who is totally controlled now by the Bernie Sanders’ left wing of the party, and, in fact, he’s gone further left than Bernie Sanders ever dreamed of going.” As an example, Trump said Democrats want to “ban voter ID,” which he supports.

White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said Trump could use leftover CARES Act money to get funding, according to Yahoo Money.

Previously, the U.S. Treasury Secretary labeled the $600 weekly unemployment benefits for COVID-19 “ridiculous.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin made the comment on July 25 after emerging from talks with GOP staff at the U.S. Capitol. Mnuchin made it clear that the $600 figure isn’t going to be extended. However, he did indicate that the checks will likely be extended, just at a smaller amount. That turned out to be correct.

