Where Is Michelle Obama Speaking from at the Convention? See Her Beautiful Home

Michelle Obama’s speech to the Democratic National Convention tonight was pre-recorded from her vacation home. She recorded the speech ahead of time — one that she has said is her major contribution to the 2020 campaign — in order to ensure there were no technical glitches that interfered.

Here’s what you need to know about where the speech was filmed.

Michelle Obama’s Speech Was Pre-Recorded at Her Vacation Home in Martha’s Vineyard

Michelle Obama pre-recorded her speech at her family’s vacation house on Martha’s Vineyard, The New York Times reported. MSN reported that Obama and other speakers scheduled for tonight were giving their speeches from home.

The Obamas just purchased their Martha’s Vineyard home in late 2019, Vineyard Gazette reported. The home’s on 30 acres in Edgartown, valued at $11.75 million. The home itself is 6,892-square-feet, located between Slough Cove and Turkeland Cove with ocean and beach views. It has seven bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, and a pool.

Cool! Michelle Obama gives Biden her blessing from Martha's Vineyard home https://t.co/thzSnwE2bO via @MailOnline — Doris Bivings💙💙💙🌊🌊🌊♏🦂 (@BivingsDoris) August 17, 2020

The home is beautiful.

Barack and Michelle Obama are reportedly buying a $14.85 million mansion on Martha’s Vineyard, currently owned by Wyc Grousbeck.

Here's a look inside the seven-bedroom home: https://t.co/8wj0mi2FhH pic.twitter.com/P2pcjzL60p — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) August 22, 2019

Here’s another photo of their home.

Former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama have a new home. It's a 29-acre Martha's Vineyard estate with a nearly 7,000-square-foot residence featuring seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Check out pictures of their new digs: https://t.co/rQo0R1At67 pic.twitter.com/GDOMaIrSEZ — AL.com (@aldotcom) August 23, 2019

Democratic officials have asked speakers to look for symbolic or interesting locations, instead of just speaking in front of bookcases or in spare rooms, The New York Times reported. This might be why Obama is speaking in a different location, rather than the usual white bookcase that she has spoken in front of in recent months.

Here are more photos of the home where she’s speaking.

Barack & Michelle Obama's retirement home, sitting on 29 acres on the summer colony island of Martha's Vineyard, is jaw dropping. 😮 A joint book deal worth $65m, a $50m Netflix deal, a global foundation & zero presidency stress, no wonder these people can't wait to retire. pic.twitter.com/PAR4p9e7NW — Stephen Kasambeko MUKISA (@stephen_mukisa) May 6, 2020

Obama has delivered a number of live stream speeches during the pandemic, but those speeches were from a different setting than tonight. She has been doing Read Alongs for children with PBS and spoke at a graduation. All of those streams showed the same white bookshelf behind her. You can see one example below.

READ ALONG with MICHELLE OBAMA | The Gruffalo | PBS KIDSWelcome to Mondays with Michelle Obama! Join Michelle in a reading of one of her favorite children’s books, “The Gruffalo" by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler. Watch and play more games at https://pbskids.org or download the *FREE* PBS KIDS Video and Games app at https://pbskids.org/apps/ 2020-04-18T01:28:28Z

And here’s a video she shared about it being 100 days until the election on July 26, filmed from the same location as her read-alongs.

She Pre-Recorded Her Speech to Avoid Technical Glitches

Former First Lady Michelle Obama: I Know JoeAmericans are coming together August 17-20. Be a part of it. Tune in to the 2020 Democratic National Convention from 9-11pm ET each night. http://www.demconvention.com 2020-08-17T19:25:00Z

Obama’s speech is pre-recorded in order to avoid any technical glitches, Yahoo reported. Clips of Obama’s speech were released early by the DNC, showing her speaking about how Biden is a man “guided by faith” who knows what is necessary to “rescue an economy, beat back a pandemic, and lead our country.”

AP News reported that her speech was recorded before Kamala Harris was announced as the Vice Presidential pick, but she has mentioned how happy she is about the choice on social media.

She told friends that she views this speech as her big contribution to the 2020 campaign and worked on it with a team of people, The New York Times reported.

Obama delivered a speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention that people are still talking about today. Her quote, “When they go low, we go high” was said during that speech, and people still repeat that quote today.

Earlier in August, Obama admitted that she had been suffering a low level of depression during the pandemic, The Hill reported. She said the overall political climate and the race relations in the country also contributed to her feelings. During the podcast she said: “I’m waking up in the middle of the night because I’m worrying about something or there’s a heaviness. “I try to make sure I get a workout in, although there have been periods throughout this quarantine where I just have felt too low.”

