15-Year-Old Accused of Shooting 5 People During Brooklyn Celebration

A Brooklyn teenager has been charged with attempted murder after opening fire in a suspected gang-related shooting during Labor Day weekend. According to the New York Post, 15-year-old Donovan Bailey is facing five counts of attempted murder due to being accused of shooting five people in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn during the early hours of September 7, 2020 during an unofficial J’Ouvert celebration. J’Ouvert is the annual celebration that happens before the West Indian Day Parade every Labor Day weekend in Brooklyn. The entire lineup of festivities was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bailey has also been charged with weapon possession and felony assault, according to The New York Daily News.

The Post reported that Bailey is a member of the Crips gang and opened fire on rival gang members from Folk Nation from a stolen vehicle around 3 a.m. One of the people that were wounded included a six-year-old boy, Maxwell Cesc-Dinho, who was struck in his ankle. The young boy’s mother, Patricia Brathwaite, and three men, Yves St. Flavin, Bob Charlotin and Kelly Barthold, were also shot.

“A group of people was walking down the block and I was waiting for them to pass and somebody started to shoot,” Brathwaite told CBS.

Barthold told The Times that he had a bullet surgically removed from above his ankle at Brooklyn’s Kings County Hospital.

“What we have right now is she was getting out of a cab with her son and then two individuals pulled out firearms and started shooting and they were both struck,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said according to the Post.

Bailey was identified as the gunman in a tweet from New York Commissioner Dermot Shea. Bailey will be charged as an adult according to The New York Times.

Thanks to the hard work of tenacious @NYPD71Pct detectives, Donovan Bailey has been arrested & charged by @BrooklynDA with attempted murder in this weekend’s shooting. Your @NYPDDetectives — tirelessly seeking justice for victims. pic.twitter.com/Ca4ZVkM8Y4 — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) September 8, 2020

Bailey was arrested at the scene of the crime and was armed with a Glock .40 pistol when apprehended. He is also being considered in shootings that happened earlier that night in Brooklyn. Bailey’s public defender has not commented on Bailey’s arrest.

A Queens man, 21-year-old Noel Kervins, was also arrested in connection with the shooting after being found with a loaded .380-caliber pistol and charged with criminal possession of a weapon, the Daily News reported. An officer saw Kervins walking with a gun as “he began running towards the shooting scene” Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Wilfredo Cotto said during his arraignment on September 8, 2020. His lawyer, Adam Cole, claimed he was not involved in the shooting. Kervins is being held on $25,000 bond.

Bailey Has Prior Arrests & is a Suspect in Other Shootings

Child among 5 shot near J'ouvert march in BrooklynDerick Waller has more on the shooting from Crown Heights. 2020-09-07T11:27:25Z

Bailey has had brushes with the law before. The New York Post reported that he has been arrested eight times. According to The New York Times, he is a suspect in two crimes from 2019. He is accused of being the passenger during a drive-by shooting that resulted in the death of a 33-year-old man. It’s unclear if Bailey was the shooter. He was also charged with robbery after he and three other teens were accused of taking $55 from two teenage brothers.

