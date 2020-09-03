Pelosi’s Stylist Jonathan DeNardo Backs Up Speaker’s Claim of ‘Political Setup’

Jonathan DeNardo is the stylist who worked on Nancy Pelosi’s hair during the speaker’s infamous visit to eSalon on August 31. The salon’s owner, Erica Kious, has said in multiple appearances on Fox News in September 2020 that she was upset by Pelosi’s attempts to obtain a hair appointment indoors in San Francisco. Since March 2020, indoor hair appointments have been banned in San Francisco due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On September 2, DeNardo released a statement in which he said that Pelosi had been set up in a politically motivated stunt by Kious. DeNardo said in a statement that he ok’d the appointment with Pelosi on August 30 after confirming it with Kious.

DeNardo Said That the Salon’s Owner Made ‘Several Vitriolic & Incendiary Comments About Speaker Pelosi’

DeNardo, 42, said that during his phone conversation with Kious in which he confirmed the appointment, Kious “made several vitriolic and incendiary comments about Speaker Pelosi.” On September 2, Pelosi said in a media conference that she fell for a setup. Pelosi said that she takes responsibility for falling for the setup but that the salon “owes [her] an apology.” Pelosi said, “I take responsibility for trusting the word of the neighborhood salon that I’ve been to for years.”

Following Pelosi’s statement, Kious appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight to say that her actions were not political. Kious rejected the allegation of a “setup” saying, “There was no way I could’ve set that up. I’ve had a camera system in there for five years. I mean, I didn’t go in there and turn cameras on as soon as she walked in and set her up. So that is absolutely false.” During the segment, Kious told Carlson that since the Pelosi video was released, she has received multiple threats.

DeNardo Has Worked at eSalon Since May 2014

Kious told Fox News on September 1 that her salon is made up of independent stylists who rent space inside of eSalon. DeNardo said in his statement that he has worked at eSalon for six years.

Online records show that eSalon’s Board of Barbering and Cosmetology license expired on May 31.

DeNardo Alleges That Kious Has Been Defying Local Laws & Taking Appointments at Her Salon During Quarantine

In his statement, DeNardo alleged that Kious has been taking appointments and performing styling at her salon since April 2020. DeNardo said, “Ms.

Kious is seen on photographs and video footage styling various clients’hair, ignoring social distancing guidelines, and not wearing protective equipment(masks), as recently as a few

days prior to Speaker Pelosi’s arrival at eSalon on August 31, 2020.”

The statement concluded by saying that Kious was “furthering a set up of Speaker Pelosi for her own vain aspirations.” The statement said that DeNardo’s name “has been dragged through the mud for simple following Ms. Kious’ recommendations.”

According to DeNardo’s LinkedIn page, he worked at eSalon since May 2014 and has been working at various hair salons since 2004. DeNardo is a native of Pennsylvania. DeNardo’s price list says he charges $290 for a full highlight with a haircut that lasts three hours. The last update on that page said that DeNardo was “tentatively” booking appointments.

