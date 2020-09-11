Lane, Linn & Lincoln County Live Evacuation Maps for Oregon Fires

Numerous wildfires in Oregon have claimed more than 900,000 acres and turned the skies red. If you’re in the area, you’ll likely want to know about evacuations in your county. Here’s a look at maps for Lane, Linn, and Lincoln Counties, many of which are updated live by county officials, along with where to stay tuned for the latest updates. To see updates on all Oregon fires, see Heavy’s story here.

Lane County Evacuation Map

Lane County is referring to the largest fire in the region as the McKenzie/Holiday Farm Fire and posting updates here. Lane County evacuation maps are here and here. (A second one was created because of server demand.) You can also see Lane County’s evacuation map embedded below.

Green means Level 1 (Be Ready), yellow means Level 2 (Be Set), and red means Level 3 (Go.)

At Lane County’s emergency webpage, you can enter your address to confirm if you’re under an evacuation notice. No new evacuation notices have been added since September 9, but that could change, so keep an eye on the latest news.

Linn County Evacuation Map

Linn County, Oregon has posted an official evacuation map here, according to Marion County’s website. The map is also embedded below.

Red means Level 3 (go), yellow means Level 2 (be set), and green means Level 1 (be ready.)

Want updates about what is happening in Linn County? See the Linn County Sheriff’s office.

Lincoln County Evacuation Map

Lincoln County has a webpage for fires, including a boundary map for the Echo Mountain Complex Fire. The most recent evacuation map shared on their webpage for the fire is below.

However, the county also has a live evacuation map that’s interactive which you can see here. This particular map is not embeddable.

Lincoln County has a wildfire webpage with the county’s latest updates here. If you scroll down, you’ll see a list of every area under an evacuation notice. The county is keeping this page updated.

You can sign up for alerts on Lincoln County here. The county is also posting updates on Facebook.

Statewide Maps of Oregon Fires

The maps below aren’t evacuation maps, but can help you track Oregon fires in the state.

Oregon Emergency Management is providing a statewide map of fires here, which you can also view below depending on your browser.

For another view, you can see an interactive map of the Oregon and Washington fires here, provided by NIFC.gov. You can also see the map below. Just click “OK” to get past the flash screen. Note that due to server traffic, it may take a while for the map below to load.

Another great interactive map is Inciweb’s full map here. Inciweb is “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” There’s an embeddable Google Map that includes Inciweb fires, which you can see below and also here. Depending on your browser, you may need to zoom into the map below using the + button within the map or go to the “Layers” dropdown box and turn off everything but Wildfire Preparedness and Inciweb Wildfire Information.

Wildfire information and evacuations can change rapidly with little warning. Stay tuned to local sources for the latest evacuation updates near you.

