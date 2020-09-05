WATCH: Rochester Restaurant BLM Protest Turns Violent on Video

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters shut down a Rochester, New York, restaurant, turning over chairs, knocking glasses away, and breaking tables in front of terrified customers. You can watch the video of the Rochester restaurant riot below.

Rochester has become the latest flashpoint because of the release of body camera video showing the police arrest of a man named Daniel Prude. Prude died last spring after being restrained with a bag over his head. Seven officers were suspended with pay while the death is investigated.

One video showing what happened has been viewed more than 7 million times. The original video read, “#HappeningNow the protesters in Rochester NY are “shutting down restaurants” tables are broken, people running off scared #rochesterprotests.”

People chanted, “Black Lives Matter” as they entered one restaurant. The sound of glass breaking is heard. “Noone is hurting y’all. We’re shutting your party down. Calm down,” one demonstrator tells a person.

Chairs are thrown and turned over.

More Than 1,000 Protesters Filled the Downtown

Black Lives Matter activists raid Rochester restaurants and trash them. This is what social justice looks like. pic.twitter.com/uBDVvV5pL7 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 5, 2020

According to the New York Post, videos and social media posts show a “crowd of nearly 1,000 descending on a restaurant downtown.”

The Democrat & Chronicle reported that the protest started out peacefully. That took a turn. Protesters “stopped at a few restaurants on Alexander (Swan Dive, Ox and Stone) and some in the crowd flipped over tables; glass could be heard shattering,” the newspaper reported.

The more the 2-minute video shows customers trying to walk away without confrontation. “If you don’t give us our sh**, we’re shutting sh** down,” someone chants.

People enter a restaurant and break people’s glasses as they sit at tables. They knock them off the table. Customers appeared to be trying to walk away as chairs are knocked over. People bang on windows.

The video was posted by @SCOOTERCASTER (FNTV), defined on Twitter as “Multimedia Journalist Covering News in NYC.”

The protests and counter protests were violent in other ways too. A video showed a car hitting a protester after the driver sprayed pepper spray out the window.

CW: hit & run Just now, on East & Alexander in Rochester NY – a car hit and maced protesters before speeding away. pic.twitter.com/QFHQdjWNWI — Rachel McKibbens (@RachelMcKibbens) September 5, 2020

Two cars just Pepper sprayed and hit demonstrators with their vehicles. pic.twitter.com/6YlmzlIRfl — Dan Schrack (@DanSchrack) September 5, 2020

Three police officers were injured and 11 people were arrested, according to The Democrat & Chronicle.

Prude’s Death Has Caused Outrage Since His Family Attorney Released Body Cam Video

Daniel Prude, of Chicago, died in March 2020 after police officers restrained him and put a white spit hood over his head in Rochester, New York.

The graphic video shows police encountering Prude while he is naked in the street. They put a mesh bag over his head in the video. An officer says in the video that Prude told them he had COVID-19.

You can watch the police video in the death below, but it’s graphic and disturbing.

Edited body cam footage provided by Prude attorneysWhen Rochester police officers came upon Daniel Prude in the middle of Jefferson Avenue in the early morning hours of March 23, he was naked and in distress. The temperature hovered around freezing. He had allegedly just gone on a destructive tear, according to police reports, smashing out the windows of several storefronts, and ranting about having the coronavirus. A passing tow truck driver who called 911 described Purdue as being covered in blood. Police body-camera footage shows officers who responded confronted Prude near Dr. Samuel McCree Way with Tasers drawn and ordered him to lay down on the road, which was slick from a light snowfall. Prude complied, laying face-down on his stomach, and officers cuffed his hands behind his back. 2020-09-02T16:41:12Z

The Democrat & Chronicle, a local newspaper, drew comparisons between Prude’s death and that of George Floyd, reporting that Daniel T. Prude’s cause of death was asphyxiation.

The police investigation action report into the death found that the officers’ actions “appear to be appropriate and consistent with training.”

The RPD Investigative Action Report dated April 27 says the actions of the officers dealing with Daniel Prude “appear to be appropriate and consistent with training.” @news10nbc pic.twitter.com/fr1qqm0CFR — Berkeley Brean (@whec_bbrean) September 2, 2020

The Attorney General’s office is still investigating the death. The officers are on active duty and did not face discipline, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

READ NEXT: Aaron Danielson aka ‘Jay Bishop’: Portland Shooting Victim Named