How to Watch ACC Wrestling Championships 2022 Online

The ACC wrestling tournament gets underway on Sunday, March 6, with spots on the podium and NCAA tournament spots on the line.

The preliminary matches (11 a.m. ET start time) will stream live on ACC Network Extra (which can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network), and the championships (7 p.m. ET) will be televised on the regular ACC Network channel.

If you don’t have cable or a package that includes ACC Network, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 ACC Wrestling Championships online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch ACC Network and ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 ACC Wrestling Championships live on the ESPN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 ACC Wrestling Championships live on the ESPN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of ACC Network and ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV — you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. You can include both in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 ACC Wrestling Championships live on the ESPN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network and ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 ACC Wrestling Championships live on the ESPN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

ACC Championships Wrestling Preview

North Carolina State (12-1), ranked fourth in the nation, seeks a fourth-consecutive ACC tournament title this week. While the Wolfpack have plenty of individual weight class contenders, many others from the other ACC schools have sights set on titles.

Virginia Tech’s Sam Latona (11-6), ranked No. 18, could snag a title away from the Wolfpack at 125 pounds. Latona could meet No. 19 Jackob Camacho (14-3) in the finals as the top-two seeds.

Korbin Myers (16-1), ranked No. 5, comes in poised to grab another individual title for Virginia Tech at 133. Pittsburgh’s No. 10 Micky Phillippi (13-5) could also make a run.

Fifth-ranked Cole Matthews (15-2) could also contend for a 141 title with Pittsburgh. Sixth-ranked Kizhan Clarke (17-1) of North Carolina also comes in a serious contender.

North Carolina State’s No. 3 Tariq Wilson (13-0) seeks to stay unbeaten and win a conference crown at 149. Virginia Tech’s Bryce Andonian (7-2), No. 8 in the country, could make a run to the final as the No. 2 seed.

Seventh-ranked Ed Scott (19-1) could also claim a title for N.C. State at 157, but UNC’s Austin O’Connor could stand in the way. O’Connor (16-1), ranked No. 4 in the country, beat Scott with a takedown during the regular season in January.

Jake Wentzel (14-5), ranked No. 14, seeks a title for Pittsburgh at 165. Thomas Bullard (16-5), ranked No. 20, of N.C. State and Justin McCoy (15-1), ranked No. 22, of Virginia could also contend.

At 174, a showdown between N.C. State’s No. 5 Hayden Hidlay (12-1) and Virginia Tech’s No. 6 Mekhi Lewis (17-1) could be brewing. It will only be a semifinal match though as UNC’s No. 8 Clay Lautt (14-4) grabbed the No. 1 seed for the bracket.

Hayden Hidlay’s brother, Trent, seeks a title in 184. Trent Hilday (15-0) comes in ranked No. 3 in the nation for the Wolfpack. UNC’s Gavin Kane (15-3), ranked No. 11, has the No. 2 seed in the bracket.

Pittsburgh’s No. 9 Nino Bonaccorsi (13-3) could contend for the 197 title again. North Carolina State’s Isaac Trumble (16-3), ranked No. 15, and Virginia’s No. 16 Jay Aiello (10-2) could also contend.

Virginia Tech’s No. 14 Nathan Traxler (17-2) seeks the heavyweight title. Tyrie Houghton (18-7) of N.C. State looks to challenge Traxler for the title in a potential championship showdown.