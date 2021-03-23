Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s Facebook Hints at Paranoia & Discusses Muslim Faith

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa’s Facebook page includes hints of paranoia and discussions of his Muslim faith. He wrote on social media that he believed he had been “hacked” and “stalked” due to his religion, racism and false rumors.

Alissa, 21, of Avarda was identified by authorities as the shooting suspect at King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado March 22, 2021 who killed 10 people including Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. Court documents indicated the deadly shooting spree began at another grocery store when he shot out a man’s car window and chased him down the road. It ended with Alissa surrendering to a SWAT team and asking for his mother.

He was shot in the leg during a confrontation with police and taken to a local hospital for treatment before he was booked into Boulder County Jail. Alissa is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted homicide, his jail record shows.

Here is his jail record:

Alissa’s Facebook Profile Hints at a Disturbed Mental State & His Former Classmates Said He Was ‘Short-Tempered’

Alissa’s Facebook page, which has now been deleted, includes references to supposed hacks and stalking. It hints at paranoia, and Alissa said he believed his former high school had hacked him. Alissa had not posted publicly since September 18, 2020.

He wrote in March 2019, “Just curious what are the laws about phone privacy because I believe. my old school (a west) was hacking my phone. Anyone know if I can do anything through the law?”

Alissa wrote in July 2019, “Yeah if these racist islamophobic people would stop hacking my phone and let me have a normal life I probably could.”

He went by Ahmad Al Issa on Facebook, but authorities confirmed the legal spelling was Alissa.

Dayton Marvel, a former classmate at Arvada West High School who was also on Alissa’s wrestling team, told the Denver Post Alissa was “short-tempered” and sometimes “scary to be around.” He once threatened to kill people after a wrestling match, he said.

“His senior year, during the wrestle-offs to see who makes varsity, he actually lost his match and quit the team and yelled out in the wrestling room that he was like going to kill everybody,” Marvel said. “Nobody believed him. We were just all kind of freaked out by it, but nobody did anything about it.”

Another former teammate, Angel Hernandez, told the Post Alissa assaulted another wrestler after the match.

“(The other wrestler) was just teasing him and goes, ‘Maybe if you were a better wrestler, you would have won.’ (Alissa) just lost it. He started punching him,” Hernandez said.

Alissa’s older brother, Ali Alissa, told the Daily Beast he believed his brother had mental health issues. He said Ahmad Alissa was often paranoid and believed people were following him.

“When he was having lunch with my sister in a restaurant, he said, ‘People are in the parking lot, they are looking for me.’ She went out, and there was no one. We didn’t know what was going on in his head,” Ali Alissa said.

A LinkedIn page using Alissa’s name had limited information. It said he attended Avarda West High School from 2014 to 2018. He did not appear to have a Twitter account.

Alissa Often Spoke About His Muslim Faith on Social Media & Said He Believed He Was Targeted Over Islamophobia & Racism

Alissa’s most recent Facebook post was shared from the Muslim Hub.

“The Prophet said: ‘If a Muslim plants a tree or sows seeds and then a bird, or a person or an animal eats from it, it is regarded as a charitable gift,” the post said.

In a post where he said he was being stalked, he wrote he believed racism was at play.

“I believe part racism for sure. But I also believe someone spread rumors about me which are false and maybe set that off,” he wrote.

In March 2019, Alissa shared a post about the Christchurch, New Zealand, mosque shooting, posting a meme that said, “The Muslims at the. #christchurch mosque were not the victims of a single shooter. They were the victims of the entire Islamophobia industry that vilified them.”

His posts also included homophobic slurs. In a July 2019 post he mocked Microsoft Xbox’s rainbow flag logo it used during pride month, writing, “F**box loses PS4 wins” with two laughing crying emojis.

Alissa occasionally spoke about politics after the 2016 election.

In September 2018 he shared a story about Trump and possible tapes of the former president using racial slurs.

He wrote, “Even if they released the tapes his base would probably throw a party for him. He could do whatever hew ants and his base would still support him regardless of what he says or does.”

That same day he shared a story about Trump’s approach to refugees and wrote, “Trumps such a dick.”