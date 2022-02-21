How to Watch ‘All American: Homecoming’ Streaming Online

New show “All American: Homecoming” is a spinoff of the popular CW series “All American.” It premieres Monday, February 21 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of “All American: Homecoming” online:

“All American: Homecoming” is a young adult drama “set against the backdrop of the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) experience at Bringston University, where Black excellence is a way of life,” according to The CW’s press release.

It continues:

The series follows Simone (Geffri Maya, “All American”), a young tennis hopeful from Beverly Hills who is trying to fight her way back to great after some time away from the court, and Damon (Peyton Alex Smith), an elite baseball player from Chicago who is carrying the weight of the world on his shoulders. After Simone’s aunt Amara Patterson (Kelly Jenrette), a journalism teacher and activist, exposes a scandal that threatens to derail the school’s beloved baseball program, new coach Marcus Turner (Cory Hardrict) is determined to bring a championship back to Bringston the honest way — with Damon’s help. Damon will adjust to his new normal with fellow baseball player and childhood friend JR (Sylvester Powell) by his side. Meanwhile, as Simone struggles to find her footing, she will get a little guidance from Thea (Camille Hyde), the super-competitive queen bee of the Bringston tennis team, and Keisha (Netta Walker), the school’s unofficial mayor, who will help Simone learn how to live her best life. As they contend with the high stakes of college sports, Simone and Damon will also navigate the highs, lows, and sexiness of unsupervised early adulthood at a prestigious HBCU.

The premiere episode is titled “Start Over” and its description reads, “Simone is excited to move into her dorm and start navigating life on her own terms, but her past choices present unexpected setbacks; Damon and coach Marcus are eager to turn the baseball team around.”

Then on February 28 comes episode two, titled “Under Pressure.” Its description reads, “Simone starts to crack but finds the motivation to keep going from a group assignment with Damon and Thea; Damon struggles to bond with the team; Keisha wrestles with letting go of her dream.”

In an interview with Shadow & Act, Maya said it’s been wild to get her own spinoff when her character was originally only supposed to be in a handful of “All American” episodes.

“My character originally was only supposed to be on ‘All American’ for three episodes… maybe five,” said Maya. “So it’s a very beautiful transition. It was very jarring, but at the end of the day when blessings come, you just have to be prepared and ready for them. I am ready and I’m super excited to just continue on the legacy of the show and be able to create another legacy and be a part of this universe that people have grown and love.”

“All American: Homecoming” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on The CW.