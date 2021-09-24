How to Watch Aly Raisman Lifetime Documentary Online

Gymnast Aly Raisman’s harrowing and inspirational story is coming to TV with “Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light,” premiering Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Lifetime.

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Gold medal-winning Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman is a sexual abuse survivor who recently testified at the sentencing for disgraced US gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar about the years of sexual abuse she suffered at his hands. Her new documentary, “Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light,” will tell her “tumultuous journey to healing,” according to the Lifetime press release.

It continues:

The special explores one of the largest child sexual abuse cases in the country where a beloved community pediatrician abused several generations of children and showcases the aftermath for the survivors in Johnstown, PA, follows conversations with a male survivor of the Ohio State abuse scandal, and details how disabled and transgender communities can be specific targets of abuse. In addition, the special features an exclusive conversation with meToo founder Tarana Burke, in depth information from experts from RAINN (Rape, Abuse, Incest National Network) and the nonprofit Darkness to Light, whose mission is to empower adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. “Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light” closes with a roundtable discussion with experts and advocates – including Raisman, Anton Gunn and Rachael Denhollander – on how to help prevent child sexual abuse while providing tools on how to move forward.

On a recent episode of “The Daily Show,” Raisman said that she’s been “blown away” by the support she has received after going public with her story and that she wants to see a “full and independent investigation” into how this was allowed to happen.

“I used to think that justice to me was accountability. And I still think that it does, in some capacity,” Raisman said. “And I also think that it means that we need to be looking at a full and independent investigation of the FBI, USA Gymnastics, and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee and looking at the interplay among all three organizations going back decades. Nobody’s off-limits, nothing’s off-limits, access to text messages, data, everything and anything so we understand who knew what when and there’s no guesswork or no speculation. In my opinion, that’s the only way we can believe in a safer future.”

“Aly Raisman: Darkness to Light” premieres Friday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on Lifetime.