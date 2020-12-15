Ann Reinking Dead: Star of Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Dies at 71

Ann Reinking, Tony Award-winner and Broadway star, has died at the age of 71.

The actor, dancer and choreographer died on Saturday night, December 12, in Washington, Variety first reported, citing Ann Reinking’s sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking.

Christopher Dean, a dancer and choreographer who teaches Reinking’s niece, announced the news of her death on Facebook on Monday, December 13, writing:

The lights on Broadway are forever more dim this morning and there is one less star in the sky. The good news is that heaven has the very best choreographer on earth now. Thank you Ann for having the most profound impact on my career. We are even more blessed by the entire Reinking family who have welcomed us in and been a huge part of our lives this past year. The world will miss Ann so much!! The angels are all singing “We got Annie!!”

According to NBC News, Reinking began her acting career in 1965 via a Seattle Opera House production of Bye Bye Birdie. She later transitioned into Broadway, where she gained widespread publicity for her role of Roxie Hart in 1977’s Chicago, the outlet continued.

“She reprised the role when she returned for the 1996 revival of the famed production,” NBC News said.

Her other Broadway roles included Sweet Charity, Over Here! and Goodtime Charley, the outlet said.

