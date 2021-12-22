Antwon Hill Points Gun at Oklahoma City Officer in Body Cam Video: Police

Oklahoma City police have released disturbing body cam video footage that they say shows a man named Antwon Hill pointing a gun at Oklahoma City Police Pfficer Andrew Ash.

You can watch the video below, but be aware that it’s graphic and disturbing. “***WARNING: This video contains content that some may find disturbing.*** Community incident briefing, officer involved shooting – December 8, 2021,” Oklahoma City police wrote when they released the video on Facebook. “(Note: The officer discharged his weapon in the video, not the suspect.)” Hill is 40-years-old.

“I’m going to shoot your bitch a**,” the suspect says in the video, demanding that the officer “drop the gun.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Body Cam Video Shows a Dangerous Scene in Which the Suspect Points His Gun at the Officer at Close Range





Play



OKCPD Briefing- Officer-Involved Shooting 12/08/21 (Note: Officer discharged weapon, not suspect) OKCPD Community Incident Briefing- Officer-Involved Shooting 12/08/21 (Note: The officer discharged his weapon in the video, not the suspect.) 2021-12-21T15:52:44Z

Capt. Valerie Littlejohn says in the video press release: “We want to share information with you regarding a recent officer-involved shooting that occurred on December 8 at 6301 NW 63rd St.”

Officers were dispatched to that location just before 8:30 p.m. in reference to a disturbance where suspect Antwon Hill was trying to get into a family member’s apartment, she said. Hill did not live in the apartment he was attempting to get into, according to Littlejohn.

Officer Ash arrived and made contact with Hill outside the apartment, she said. The video is from Ash’s body worn camera, according to Littlejohn.

The video starts without audio, and it shows Hill with his hand clutching a bulge in his pocket at very close range.

“Put it down on the ground,” the officer says, backing off, once audio starts.

“You’re a rookie,” Hill says in the video.

“Stay right there. Do not move,” says the officer, but Hill comes very close to him, with his hand still in his pocket.

“I’ve got a guy with a gun,” the officer calls it in. “Don’t shoot.” Hill then pulls a gun out and points it right at the officer.

“I’m going to shoot your bitch a**,” he says, before adding, “drop the gun.”

“I don’t have it,” the officer says.

A gunshot is heard.

“Shots fired…the guy has a gun over here,” says the officer. “I’m okay but I need backup.”

Hill, a Felon Not Allowed to Possess a Firearm, Barricaded Himself in an Apartment, Police Say

Hill barricaded himself into the family member’s apartment and was eventually taken into custody by a tactical unit, Littlejohn said.

She said he is accused of felony pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after conviction of a felony.

According to KOCO.com, neither the suspect nor the officer was harmed in the incident. Attorney Gary James, who represents officers in use-of-force cases, told KOCO that the officer would have been justified to use deadly force earlier in the incident as well.

He told the television station that he believes the officer paused out of fear. “Because, overall, of how society feels about police officers, the anti-police movement and more particularly in this county, police officers being charged in deadly force situations that they believe they have a right to do,” James said to KOCO.

News Nation Now reported that an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

READ NEXT: Missing Woman Madelyn Allen Found Alive in Utah.