Argentina vs Uruguay Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

Argentina will host Uruguay over at the Estadio Monumental in a new edition of the River Plate Clásico. Both sides find themselves in the top three in qualifying and three points will get them much closer to assuring a spot into Qatar 2022.

Argentina vs Uruguay Preview

Argentina and Uruguay’s rivalry is only eclipsed by England and Scotland in terms of history. These two face off in an encounter where one or both teams will lose pace compared to Brazil. At the same time, to the winner go the spoils of gaining some separation from the rest of the peloton behind them.

It was a bit of good news, bad news for Argentina as they suffered their first clean sheet since the 2019 Copa América semifinal against Brazil when they visited Paraguay. This was the first non-win for Argentina since winning the Copa América. The result, in combination with Italy’s loss at the hands of Spain in the UEFA Nations League semis, now has the Albiceleste with the longest active unbeaten streak in international football at 23 games.

Their last loss happened to be that 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brazil two years ago at the Mineirão.

Lionel Scaloni looks to make changes to his lineup as speculation has both Gonzalo Montiel and Nicolás Tagliafico coming into the lineup to replace Nahuel Molina and Marcos Acuña at fullback.

Joaquín Correa will also be replaced by Lautaro Martínez, the Inter goalscorer missed out on the last match due to muscle fatigue but is poised to return to the starting lineup.

Meanwhile in the midfield the only player that can truly be certain of starting is Rodrigo De Paul. The Atlético Madrid man is now a consolidated man in that sector of the pitch, while Papu Gómez being the man that could get more playing time based on his performance against Paraguay. He is the one that creates this competition alongside Giovani Lo Celso. Then there is also the possibility of seeing Guido Rodríguez make a return.

All this said, Lionel Scaloni has a very clear idea of how he wants to see his team perform. “Uruguay have their virtues on offense and we will take precautions, but we will not play differently because of this, it will not make us change under any circumstance. We think about attacking and knowing that our opponent has virtues,” said Scaloni in his press conference.

Uruguay come into this match knowing that they must get points in order to keep pace with Brazil, Argentina and Ecuador. Oscar Washington Tabárez’ men are lamenting the opportunity wasted as they were only able to get a scoreless draw against Colombia at the Gran Parque Central midweek.

La Celeste will be missing midfielder Giorgian De Arrascaeta as well as defender José María Giménez due to injury. In De Arrascaeta’s case, he returned to Brazil to start rehabbing with Flamengo as they will prioritize his recovery based on the objetive they have in site: The Copa Libertadores.

For Luis Suárez this will be the first time that he faces off against Leo Messi since the Atlético Madrid man faces off against for the first time since the Argentine star left Barcelona for PSG.

Although he is happy to see his friend, he knows that his national team is the priority. “Obviously, it will be very special to meet up once again with friends like Messi and Neymar (Uruguay play Brazil on Wednesday), but on the pitch there is no friendship that is worth it,” Suárez said in a jocular tone on Friday.

Argentina probable XI: Emiliano Martínez, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristián Romero, Nicolás Otamendi, Nicolás Tagliafico; Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Lionel Messi, Giovani Lo Celso, Ángel Di María; Lautaro Martínez

Uruguay probable XI: Fernando Muslera; Nahitán Nández, Ronald Araujo, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Matías Vecino, Federico Valverde, Lucas Torreira, Nicolás De la Cruz; Edinson Cavani, Luis Suárez

Head to Head:

Previous Matches: 195

Argentina Wins: 90

Uruguay Wins: 57

Draws 48