EA Sports, ESPN Rank Two Kyler Murray Options in Top 10

The Arizona Cardinals have provided quarterback Kyler Murray with two Top-10 receiving options this season according to EA Sports. Deandre Hopkins is the fourth-best receiver in Madden 23’s initial rankings and Zach Ertz is the tenth-ranking tight end.

Hopkins will rejoin the team in Week 7 after serving a six-game P.E.D. suspension. Ertz, who signed a three-year, $31.65 million deal with the Cardinals in March 2022, will be looking to build on his chemistry with Murray after being acquired in a midseason trade. Ertz’s 56 catches in 2021 set the franchise record for tight ends and the three-time Pro Bowler in Philadelphia only appeared in an Arizona uniform the last 11 games after being dealt by the Eagles. Murray threw his way 81 times resulting in 3 touchdowns.

ALL the latest Cardinals news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cardinals newsletter here!

Ertz “looked refreshed in Arizona. Showed what he can do with capable quarterback play,” an NFC personnel evaluator told ESPN. “I thought he had lost a step, but he kept getting open.” Hopkins is, according to one veteran coach’s reply to ESPN, “still a high-end guy for me because of his ability to battle and make contested catches. If the ball’s in the air, I trust (Hopkins) to get it. Simple as that.”

Still, Hopkins posted career lows in catches and yards last season while dealing with injuries. A sprained knee required surgery from the now 30-year-old star, who will not return until the Thursday, October 20 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Kyler Murray Playing for Top 10 Contract

Former Cardinals Wide Reciever and Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald says “nobody in the game” is as talented as Kyler Murray. However, several reputable sources have ranked the former Heisman Trophy winner outside of the elite Top 10 tier of quarterbacks. It will be another hard-knock season for Murray and the Cardinals if he does not play up to his contract expectations.

The top-10 NFL QB rankings are here 👀 Thoughts? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6SoOcKNMzB — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 11, 2022

Murray was just outside of the ESPN’s Top 10 list entering training camp. EA Sports has yet to rank Murray as a top 10 overall quarterback but the newest edition of Madden 23 QB rankings will not be revealed until July 22. Judging solely on preseason rankings, the Cardinals signal-caller seems to be most appreciated by the fantasy football community.

Regardless of rankings done by outside media voices, contract extension negotiations between Murray and the front office are “are going smooth and getting a deal before camp remains a very reasonable likelihood. The drama of February feels long in the rearview,” according to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the talks are “currently in a good place.”

Murray would get long-term security with a new deal before training camp and coach Kliff Kingsbury says the team is ready to make the emerging star the highest-paid player in franchise history. jared Goff is the tenth-highest paid quarterback going by Average Annual Value. Murray is in line for a bigger payday going by comments from Kingsbury. The Cardinals can at least relax knowing All-Pro Center Rodney Hudson will be returning to protect the organization’s cornerstone QB1 for another year.