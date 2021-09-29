Atlético San Luis vs Tigres Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Atlético San Luis will host Tigres on Wednesday over at Estadio Alfonso Lastras in San Luis Potosí. With seven rounds left, San Luis are poised to take one more step towards solidifying themselves in Liguilla spots while Tigres continue to struggle under the leadership of Miguel Herrera.

In the US, the match (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on TUDN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Atlético San Luis vs Tigres online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of TUDN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Atlético San Luis vs Tigres live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” TUDN is included in “Ultimate” and above, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Atlético San Luis vs Tigres live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

Atlético San Luis vs Tigres Preview

San Luis are one of the sides that have impressed a great deal and their recent form has them in a position where they can get one step closer to playoff positions. Their victory against Toluca this past weekend have them now in the race for one of the top four spot for the quarterfinals.

With three draws in their last four and a great deal of struggle to create goalscoring chances. All that said, Tigres are just three points behind this week’s opponent and win for them would propel them into a similar position that San Luis find themselves in.

Marcelo Méndez’s side are right now the surprise in Mexican football after ending up in second to last place last tournament and having to pay a US$6 million fine in exchange to remain in the Mexican top flight.

Germán Bertarame will be their key to success. His current form is unbelievable after scoring seven goals in his last four matches, putting him atop the goalscorer’s table in the league.

Tigres have one of the most expensive rosters in all of Mexican football, but that has not translated to success under new coach Miguel Herrera. For Tigres, their draw against Pumas has them in unsteady footing. Herrera was booed by the Tigres faithful as the Nuevo León side are winless in their last four; including a loss in the Clásico Regio to rivals Monterrey.

Monday’s practice made headlines as André-Pierre Gignac, Carlos Salcedo and Florian Thauvin did not practice. The three decided to stay in the training room to treat knocks. Although all signs point to Thauvin not being available for that match. In terms of Gignac and Salcedo, they are currently questionable.

Atlético San Luis probable XI: Marcelo Barovero; José Lozano, Leonardo Coelho, Unai Bilbao, Jair Días; Ricardo Chávez, Javier Güemez (C), Juan Sanabria, Juan Castro;Andrés Vombergar, Germán Berterame

Tigres probable XI: Nahuel Guzmán; Luis Rodríguez, Carlos Salcedo, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino; Rafael De Souza, Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Raymundo Fulgencio; André-Pierre Gignac, Luis Quiñones

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 20 Atlético San Luis Wins: 5 (17 goals) Tigres: 8 (19 goals) Draws: 7