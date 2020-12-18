Benny Napoleon Dead: Michigan Sheriff Dies of COVID-19

Benny Napoleon was a well-known and well-loved Wayne County sheriff who died from COVID-19 complications after years of service in and around Detroit.

He died at age 65 Thursday, December 17, 2020, after battling the coronavirus for about one month, his family told the Detroit Free Press and other news outlets.

Napoleon was a Detroit native who was a Detroit police officer for more than two decades before becoming Wayne County Sheriff in 2009, according to his online profile.

Here’s what you need to know:

Napoleon Had One Daughter Who Asked Everyone to Remember His ‘Generosity, Integrity & Faithfulness’

Napoleon had one daughter, Tiffani Jackson, who told news outlets by text message her father had died at Henry Ford Hospital with his family. In the text, sent to the Detroit Free Press and others, she thanked the community for their prayers and asked that the prayers continue. She also asked the community to remember her father and his dedication as a public servant.

“Remember his generosity, integrity and faithfulness as a public servant for over 45 years,” she said. “Remember how kind he was to everyone he came in contact with and how much he loved his family.”

In addition to his daughter, Napoleon is survived by his mother, who is 84, and four siblings, including a brother, Highland Park Police Chief Hilton Napoleon, who was hospitalized for more than two months with the coronavirus, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Napoleon Was a Detroit Police Officer for 26 Years & Served As Sheriff for More Than a Decade

Napoleon entered public service in 1975 as a trainee with the Detroit Police Department and entered the city’s police academy the same year, according to his Wayne County Sheriff profile. He walked a beat in the second (Vernor) precinct and rose through the ranks. He was promoted to sergeant in 1983, lieutenant in 1985, inspector in 1987, commander in 1993, deputy chief in 1994 and assistant chief in 1995. He was appointed Chief of Police by the Honorable Mayor Dennis W. Archer in 1998.

With the police department, he served in patrol, investigative, undercover and administrative capacities, He retired in 2001 after 26 years of service, the profile said. In 2004, he was named Assistant Wayne County Executive. Napoleon was appointed to fill a vacancy as Wayne County Sheriff in June 2009, and then won the election in a “landslide” victory. He was re-elected to four-year terms in subsequent years, and earned 74% of the vote for his current term. Napoleon is also an attorney with a private practice, his profile says.

His profile says: