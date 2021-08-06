Biden’s Tan Suit Goes Viral with Comparisons to Obama

President Joe Biden wore a tan suit during his press conference on Friday, August 6, sparking comparisons to when former President Barack Obama wore a tan suit himself. The clothing choice went viral on social media, with Biden’s suit trending on Twitter.

Biden Wore a Tan Suit During His Press Conference

In an unusual move for the sitting President, Biden chose to wear a tan suit during his press conference, where he delivered remarks on the July jobs report. In the video below you can see him wearing the suit, around 33 minutes in.





President Joe Biden Delivers Remarks on the Economy, August 6, 2021

His clothing choice quickly went viral, as #TanSuit and other related terms trended on Twitter.

The Hill speculated that Biden’s choice might have been purposefully paying homage to Obama, since his birthday was just two days ago.

Tara McKelvey of BBC tweeted that she couldn’t focus on what Biden was saying about the economy and vaccinations because she was so distracted by his tan suit.

Here in the East Room, I’m listening to the president. The subjects are serious – the economy, vaccinations, jobs – but it’s hard to focus, since I was so distracted by his TAN SUIT. pic.twitter.com/uKr9jBUSzX — Tara McKelvey (@Tara_Mckelvey) August 6, 2021

People were quick to point out the similarities between Biden’s choice and Obama’s tan suit from a 2014 press conference. Today, Biden wore a white shirt and a green tie with his tan suit.

This is Great what will the Idiot Republicans have to say about Biden's Tan Suit ? pic.twitter.com/9FUTlxj3Q0 — President Biden VP Harris-Palmer Report Reader (@JIMBO_Biden2024) August 6, 2021

People on Twitter couldn’t stop talking about his suit. One person tweeted: “Biden needs to stop playin! He broke out a tan suit.”

Biden needs to stop playin! He broke out a tan suit. 😂 https://t.co/eLoJ13ZjkC — Mike…Thats my name (@thankyouhinkie) August 6, 2021







Some people were complimentary of his suit. One person tweeted "@WhieHouse loved the tan suit @POTUS"

Obama Wore a Tan Suit in 2014 During a Press Conference About Russia & ISIS

Remember when Obama's tan suit was considered a presidential scandal? They called it the audacity of taupe. Sigh. https://t.co/7nIVs9ykkt — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) August 28, 2019

In 2014, Obama went viral when he wore a tan suit during a press conference, The Hill reported.





President Obama Delivers a Statement on the Economy, Iraq, and Ukraine On August 28, 2014, President Obama provided an update on the strength of our economy as well as America’s position on the situations in Iraq and Ukraine. 2014-08-28T23:10:11Z

On August 28, 2014, Obama was talking to the nation about ISIS, along with issues with Russia and Ukraine. Obama’s suit choice was unusual. In 2012 he had said he preferred just two colors of suits, noting: “You’ll see I wear only gray or blue suits. I’m trying to pare down decisions. I don’t want to make decisions about what I’m eating or wearing. Because I have too many other decisions to make.”

While some people simply joked about Obama’s choice at the time, Rep. Pete King was critical, saying “I don’t think any of us can excuse what the president did yesterday,” The Hill reported. On social media, many people were quick to criticize those who were overly critical about Obama’s suit.



But Obama and Biden aren’t the only politicians who like tan suits. McConnell has been seen wearing a tan suit, including about a year ago.

mitch mcconnell in a tan suit, which i was once told is the worst thing a politician can do pic.twitter.com/2syWkufzsr — Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 20, 2020

He also was seen wearing the tan-colored suit in 2019.

McConnell’s wearing a tan suit. Where are the Fox News calls for his resignation? pic.twitter.com/wH8nabde95 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 20, 2019

In June, people on Twitter pointed out that it was a non-event when he wore a tan suit.

Earlier this week McConnell wore his tan suit and it was totally a non-event. pic.twitter.com/GcnhHVVIdy — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) June 17, 2021

