Brandon Colligan Missing: Wisconsin Man Disappears

Brandon Colligan is a 26-year-old Wisconsin man who has been reported missing after last being seen having coffee with a friend in Stevens Point.

“Wisconsin ALERT: Brandon Edward Colligan was last seen meeting a friend in Stevens Point for coffee at about 9:45 a.m. on June 10. He exited the coffee shop to retrieve an unknown item and did not return,” the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department wrote in a news release.

“His vehicle was found abandoned near a family member’s home in Royalton, with his phone and wallet still inside. Colligan is a white man, about 5’10” tall, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve dress shirt and blue shorts.”

The release noted, “Brandon has been known to travel to Madison and Milwaukee. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Loved Ones Are Desperately Seeking Information About Colligan’s Whereabouts

Alexandra St. Marie was among those posting about Colligan’s disappearance on Facebook.

“If anyone has seen my stepbrother Brandon Colligan in the last 48 hours, please get in contact with us,” she wrote.

“Our family is concerned for his well-being and we are trying to understand any details, no matter how small, about his whereabouts recently. Brandon lives in the Royalton/Northport WI area and was last seen in Stevens Point WI area. Please keep him in your prayers. Thank you.”

She noted, “If you have any information, please contact the Waupaca County Sheriff at 715-258-4466.” Other relatives wrote similar posts on Facebook.

“If anybody has seen my my cousin Brandon Colligan or has a way of getting ahold of him please let me know. Our family is very worried about him currently,” wrote Bonnie Fielding.

Search & Rescue Crews Searched the Little Wolf River to No Avail

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department, Colligan was reported missing on June 10, 2022.

“The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a report of a missing person identified as Brandon E. Colligan,” a news release says.

“Preliminary investigation found Colligan’s vehicle located in the Royalton area. Search and rescue crews searched the Little Wolf River utilizing dive teams, underwater imagery, the Waupaca County Drone Team, and other personnel throughout Saturday and Sunday. Members of the Manawa Fire Department and Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office deputies traveled the length of the Little Wolf River from a half mile north of the Highway 54 Royalton bridge to the bridge access point on Ostrander Road. The incident is still under investigation at this time.”

According to the release, the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office “was assisted by the Manawa Fire Department, Manawa Ambulance, Pegasus Drone Project, Brown County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team, and the New London Police Department.”

On Facebook, Colligan wrote, “Cultivating collaboration between Midwest communities to solve global challenges.”

He wrote that he studied at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

A Man Named Jake Morgan Disappeared in the Same General Area Two Years Ago

Another young man went missing in the same general area two years ago, although authorities have given no indication of a connection.

“It breaks my heart to be sharing another young man from this area missing. Please continue the prayer for Jake Morgan’s family. And pray They find Brandon Colligan!!!” a woman wrote on Facebook.

On June 6, 2022, the Facebook page Help Us Find Jon/Jake Morgan wrote:

Missing for 2 years, 3 months!! Today marks 2 years, 3 months that my nephew Jake (Jon Morgan) has been missing, he was 22 years old at the time. I can’t begin to describe how difficult this has been for our entire family and Jake’s friends, especially for his Mom and Dad😢. Not knowing what happened to him is the hardest part. We know there are people out there that have information about what happened to Jake and pray that they finally come forward! If you know something, no matter how minor you think it might be, please contact law enforcement or reach out to us. Can you imagine how you would feel if this was your child or one of your family members?

And to those involved, just know that we will never stop until we find out what happened to him!! Jake was last known to be at a house in King, WI (Waupaca County) near Wally’s Bar. No one has seen or heard from him, nor has he been on any social media since he went missing March 6th, 2020. Law Enforcement continues to investigate, which we so greatly appreciate! We want our family to be able to put Jake to rest and get the closure we all need. It’s beyond time for someone to finally come forward with answers, please! PLEASE, if you hear or know anything at all call Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office (715) 258-4466 or Waupaca County Crime Stoppers at (888) 258-9955 to remain anonymous. You can also submit information through the Crime Stoppers P3 program and remain anonymous. You can download the P3 app or go to http://www.p3tips.com to submit any information.

According to WSAW-TV, “Witnesses have told law enforcement that he had traveled to the home with two other people and that he left on foot at about 8 a.m. The witnesses say he left by himself.”

