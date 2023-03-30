Bryanna Barozzini & Halia Culbertson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Bryanna Barozzini is an 18-year-old Ohio woman who is accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old girl to death in east Columbus, Ohio, on March 26, 2023, according to a news release from Columbus police.

The victim was named by Columbus police as Halia Culbertson.

There is a GoFundMe to help Halia Culbertson’s family. It reads: “Halia Culbertson lost too soon,” and it has raised more than $10,000.

Barozzini’s attorney told a judge there were “self-defense issues,” without being specific, according to My28Columbus.

1. Police Say Bryanna Barozzini Stabbed the Victim to Death at the Emporium Square

According to the Columbus Division of Police news release, Barozzini was charged in the stabbing death.

“Homicide investigators have arrested an 18-year-old woman in the fatal stabbing of a teenager that occurred on March 26, 2023, in east Columbus,” a police news release says.

“Officers were dispatched to the 5600 block of Emporium Square on a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Halia Culbertson suffering from a stab wound. The 17-year-old victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she died a short time later. Bryanna Barozzini was identified as a suspect and was charged with murder.”

The police report in the homicide says that, on March 26, 2023, at 11:48 p.m., Columbus Police officers “were dispatched to the 5600 block of Emporium Sq. on a reported stabbing. Upon arrival, the officers located the victim, identified as HALIA L. CULBERTSON, F/W/17, suffering from a stab wound.”

The report continues, “The victim was transported to a local hospital by Columbus Fire medics in critical condition and, despite life-saving measures, was pronounced deceased at 12:24 AM. Next of kin notification has been made.”

“The suspect, identified as BRYANNA J. BAROZZINI, F/W/18, has been arrested and charged with Murder,” it adds. “This incident remains under investigation.”

2. The GoFundMe Page Describes Halia Culbertson as the ‘Most Loving & Outgoing Person’

The GoFundMe page for Culbertson’s family, which was organized by Austin Culbertson, reads, “on March 27th 2023 our sister was taken from us unexpectedly and tragically. Please find it in your heart to help, anything will help.”

Culbertson was the “most loving and outgoing person, she cared for all close to her and she was loved by all of us dearly. We are asking for donations to help Halia go out big like she would want too,” the page continues.

“Thank you kindly. ❤️ God Bless all of you and Thank you so much for all the love and support she was the most beautiful person with the biggest heart.”

Her neighbor, Peggy Ford, wrote on the GoFundMe page, “We will never forget your sweet face and hello’s! we will forever remember you riding your skateboard past the house! May God hold you and your family close to his heart! I am heartbroken.”

3. A Woman Who Knew the Suspect Wrote That She Was Halia Culbertson’s ‘Best Friend’

Melissa Sword shared a picture of the suspect on Facebook and wrote that Culbertson was her “daughters friend.. smh. And she was the best friend of the girl she killed.. wtf is wrong with ppl.”

Another woman responded on Sword’s comment thread and said she was the suspect’s great-aunt.

“Tha’ts my great niece you are talking about. so watch what you say I am sure dont know all the fact. She was not on drugs they have it all on camera. So dont judge before you really know what happened,” she wrote.

4. The Stabbing Occurred After A Fight Inside a Carryout Convenience Store, Reports Say

According to the Columbus Dispatch, Barozzini “was identified by witnesses and through video as being involved in a fight that began inside the carryout’s convenience store and continued into the parking lot.”

The newspaper reported that Barozzini “was found at her home in Westerville and reportedly admitted to having a knife and swinging it at Culbertson during the fight.”

5. Bryanna Barozzini Is a Student at Columbus State University With No Criminal History, Reports Say

According to My28Columbus, Barozzini’s lawyer said in court that she is a “graduate of Westerville North High School now attending Columbus State.”

Barozzini’s lawyer said she has no criminal history, the television station reported, adding that she lives with her mother and stepfather.

The judge set bail at $750,000, My28Columbus reported.

