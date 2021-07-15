California Fire Map: Track Fires Near Me Today [July 15]

It’s fire season again, and California is already seeing numerous wildfires prompting evacuations and other disruptions to daily life. Here’s a look at the latest wildfires in California on July 15, 2021. The first section of this story shows interactive maps for the state and the second section provides updates on specific fires.

Interactive Maps of California Fires

Interactive fire maps can help you stay updated on the latest details about California fires. If you live near a fire, stay tuned to your local media as situations can change rapidly. (Please note that some of the maps below may be more easily viewed in landscape mode or on a computer, depending on your phone and mobile browser.)

One good interactive map to follow is from Inciweb, “an interagency all-risk incident information management system.” You can see the full map here. This map may also include fires that are 100% contained, but not quite yet completely out.

Another interactive fire map is embedded below, provided by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources. You may need to click “OK” before you can view the map to indicate you’re not using it as an evacuation resource.

The California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services also has an interactive map of red flag warnings and new and active fires. This map is updated every weekday morning, so it’s not always the best for emergency planning but is still informative.

Cal Fire also has a list of fire incidents and a map here.

If you used to follow Google’s Crisis Map, that is no longer available. However, Google does provide other crisis and wildfire services that are location-based.

Below is a list of the largest active fires in alphabetical order (as of the time of this article’s publication.)

List of Individual Fires in California

Here are some of the bigger individual fires in the region. Details are from Cal Fire or Inciweb, unless otherwise noted.

Bear Fire

This fire began in Kern County on July 11 near Interstate 5 and Bear Trap Road. No new updates have been shared on Cal Fire or on Kern County Fire’s Twitter page.

Beckwourth Complex Fire

This fire was first discovered on July 5 and includes the Sugar Fire and the Dotta Fire in Plumas County. As of July 15 at 12:44 p.m., the fire was 100,531 acres and 68% contained, according to Inciweb. The fire began three miles northeast of Beckwourth, California.

Thursday July 15 #SugarFire CA (part of #BeckwourthComplex) 100,523 acres per 2am infrared (IR) flight. Need help turning other GIS layers on? See 2 links upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/Dlj3qg1542 pic.twitter.com/ekaZgoFOxy — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 15, 2021

Inciweb noted: “Fire behavior will continue to be very active until approximately 0300. Once conditions moderate and fire activity diminishes, opportunities will become available for containment and line construction.”

Bradley Fire

This fire was discovered on July 11 in Siskiyou County, east of McCloud near Highway 89 and Harris Spring Road in the Shasta Trinity National Forest. It’s now 100% contained.

Cannon Fire

This fire is 43 acres and was discovered on July 14 near Vestal Road and Pope Drive, west of Red Bluff in Tehama County. It’s 90% contained.

Coyote Fire

This fire was first recorded on July 9 in Modoc County near Highway 139 and Dead Horse Canyon, southeast of Tulelake. The cause is under investigation. It’s now 90% contained at 110 acres.

Dexter Fire

#DexterFire Update July 15, 2021

2000 acres, 13% contained

Big Springs & Bald Mountain Springs Campgrounds & roads north of Owens River Rd (2S07), east of Hwy 395, west of Forest Rd 1S17 & south of Hwy 120 remain closed https://t.co/Kq5h9FkzYW

(Texas A&M Forest Service photo) pic.twitter.com/Fjrq0nky5g — Inyo National Forest (@Inyo_NF) July 15, 2021

This fire is in Mono County, northeast of Mammoth Lakes, near Wickie Up Road and Pilot Springs Road in the Inyo National Forest. It was caused by lightning and is 2,000 acres and 13% contained. Follow @Inyo_NF for updates on Twitter.

On July 15, Inciweb noted: “Extreme fire behavior continued yesterday in the afternoon as thunderstorm cells developed over the fire area. Spot fires on the southwest were taken care of and extinguished. Firefighters have established fireline on the southern flank of the fire and will be monitoring and mopping up today. Strategic firing was employed on the northeastern edge of the perimeter to moderate the fire spread. Aircraft continued to work throughout the day to assist firefighters in dropping water and retardant.”

Regarding evacuations, Inciweb added: “Mandatory evacuations for campers and residents have been implemented in the Bald Mountain area. The Big Springs and Bald Mountain Springs Campgrounds have been evacuated and are currently closed. Roads in the immediate vicinity are also closed to the public: North of the Owens River Rd. (2S07), east of Highway 395, west of Forest Rd. 1S17, and south of Highway 120. Previous treatments in this area will reduce the spread fire growth on the west side because of diminished fuels.”

Dixie Fire

Thursday July 15 #DixieFire NE of Paradise, CA. 1,956 acres per 7pm. infrared (IR) flight. Red/black line is perimeter determined by IR analyst. Need help turning on other GIS layers? See 2 links upper left corner. Open #GISsurfer map: https://t.co/nKaRPfdJIl pic.twitter.com/EZP43hg12j — Joseph Elfelt (@MappingSupport) July 15, 2021

This fire is in Butte County. It was discovered July 14 above the Cresta Dam in Feather River Canyon. It’s 2,250 acres in size and 0% contained, in steep and inaccessible terrain.

Evacuation warnings (as of July 15 at 9:53 a.m.) were in place in Pulga and North East Concow.

The information line is 530-538-7826.

Henry Fire

The Henry Fire was first discovered on June 25 in Alpine County east of Lake Alpine. Cal Fire has not updated its incident page since July 14. According to Inciweb, as of July 15 at 3:13 p.m., the fire was 919 acres and 21% contained. It was caused by lightning.

Juniper Fire

This fire was first reported on July 5 in Modoc County, west of Goose Lake, near South Mountain Reservoir and South Mountain Spur. Cal Fire has not updated its page since July 5, although it’s still on the map.

11:22am 7/13/2021 VEGETATION FIRE #JuniperFire 17 miles west of Davis Creek near South Mountain Reservoir (T46N R12E SEC19) in Modoc County. #JuniperFire 1,011 acres and is 100% contained. https://t.co/UoKHmcI4Gs [inciweb] — Wildfire Incidents (@CodeRed001Blue) July 13, 2021

Other sources note that it is now 100% contained at a little over 1,000 acres.

Lava Fire

Lava Fire mop up and road repairs are continuing today.

The fire was caused by lightning, according to Inciweb, and containment is at 77% with 26,300 acres.

R-1 Fire

This fire was discovered on June 30 in Lassen County, southeast of Ravendale. Cal Fire has not updated details since June 30.

River Fire

The River Fire began on July 11 in Mariposa County near Oak Grove Road and Oak Grove School Road. It’s now 9,500 acres and 36% contained. Favorable weather conditions last night allowed for more containment. The fire is also in Madera County.

On July 15 at 10:42 a.m., Cal Fire shared the following evacuation updates, noting that evacuations were lifted in Madera County for the following areas.

Road 600 between Road 415 and Road 612

Road 600 between Blazing Saddle Trail and Highway 49

Evacuation orders in Madera County were reduced to Evacuation Warnings in the following areas:

Road 600 between Leland Gulch Rd and Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800

Road 820

Road 810

Road 812

The following areas are open to RESIDENTS ONLY upon proof of residency at the road block.

Road 600 @ Leland Gulch Road

Road 600 @ Blazing Saddle Trail

Road 800 @ Road 613

Road 820 @ Mariposa County Line

Road 810 @ Mariposa County Line

Road 812 @ Mariposa County Line

Cal Fire also noted that all evacuation warnings in Mariposa County were lifted.

Road Fire

Great work by air and ground resources on the #RoadFire. Forward spread has stopped. Fire is 70 acres 5% contained. pic.twitter.com/xBv1t8PJKo — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) July 10, 2021

This fire was reported on July 10 in San Diego County near Japatul Valley Road and I-8. Cal Fire has not updated the page since July 10. However, other sources noted that forward spread was stopped on July 10, although the fire is still listed as active on Cal Fire’s map.

Salt Fire

#SaltFire update July 15, 2021. The fire remains at 12,650 acres and has risen to 95% containment. There are 195 personnel working on the fire. Significant progress has been made on suppression repair and firefighters are seeking out and any remaining scattered hot spots. pic.twitter.com/jMLYBH6RAY — Shasta-Trinity NF (@ShastaTrinityNF) July 15, 2021

The Salt Fire is 12,650 acres in size with 95% containment. It started on June 30.

Tennant Fire

This fire was discovered June 28, and Cal Fire has not updated its incident page for the fire since July 6, although it’s still on the map. The fire is in Siskiyou County near Tennant Road and Pengrass Road, south of Mount Hebron in Klamath National Forest.

According to Inciweb, the fire is now 100% contained as of July 12 at 10,580 acres.

