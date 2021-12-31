CBS New Year’s Eve Live Stream: How to Watch Online

CBS is getting in on the New Year’s Eve fun this year with “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash,” which rings in the new year on Friday, December 31 starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

If you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” online for free:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’ Preview

The countdown to 2️⃣ 0️⃣ 2️⃣ 2️⃣ is only ONE WEEK away! Join us for a night of celebration and great music. ✨ See you in @visitmusiccity for New Year's Eve LIVE: Nashville’s Big Bash hosted by @mrBobbyBones and co-hosted by @RachelSmithTV, next Friday on CBS. #CBSNashvilleNYE pic.twitter.com/BA53ivm4yb — CBS (@CBS) December 24, 2021

Airing live from Nashville, CBS’s star-studded, five-hour entertainment extravaganza “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will ring in the new year in style. Hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight” correspondent Rachel Smith, the festivities promise to showcase the hottest country music stars of the past year.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said in a statement. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

“I am over the moon to co-host ‘New Year’s Eve Live’ from Nashville,” Smith added. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!”

The CBS press release teases:

Music City has built an outstanding reputation for hosting the most musical New Year’s celebration and country’s biggest party. The five-hour celebration will feature nearly 50 performances from locations across the city, including the main stage in Nashville’s Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park anchored by headliners Dierks Bentley and Zac Brown Band. The broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight Eastern, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight Central. The special event will feature once-in-a-lifetime collaborations with artists inviting special guests and artist friends to perform together throughout the night. Taking on their biggest hits and performing covers of some of the most iconic country music songs of all time, collaborations will be stacked throughout the lineup.

Performers include Lady A, Ingrid Andress, BRELAND, King Calaway, Riley Green, Sam Hunt, Chris Janson, Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell, Zac Brown Band and more surprise guests.

CBS used to have a New Year’s Eve special called “Happy New Year, America,” which featured a combination of live coverage from Times Square and pre-taped segments. It ran on the network from 1979 until 1996, when CBS decided to forego a live New Year’s Eve special and instead air reruns. But now, 25 years after its last special, CBS is back with “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.”

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” airs live Friday, December 31 from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.

READ NEXT: Watch the Sydney, Australia New Year’s Eve Fireworks Display