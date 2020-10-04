Chris Christie Admitted to New Jersey Hospital in COVID-19 Battle

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie is in the hospital as he battles COVID-19. Christie is in a medical center in Morristown, New Jersey, according to a Christie tweet.

Christie characterized the hospital admission as a “precautionary measure.”

“In consultation with my doctors, I checked myself into Morristown Medical Center this afternoon. While I am feeling good and only have mild symptoms, due to my history of asthma we decided this is an important precautionary measure,” Christie tweeted.

“I am thankful for our hardworking medical professionals and look forward to coming home soon.”

Christie is among a string of Republicans to come down with COVID-19, including President Donald Trump and his wife, Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, and several U.S. Senators.

Here’s what you need to know:

Christie Has Several Known Risk Factors

In addition to asthma, Christie has another risk factor that increases his risks for a severe COVID-19 infection; he has famously battled obesity over the years. The Hill reported that Christie’s “is overweight, putting him at a higher risk for complications with the virus.” He is 58 years old.

Christie earlier tweeted:

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.

On October 2, he had written, “I want to thank all who have called and texted in the last few hours to check on my health. I feel fine and have no symptoms. I was last tested for COVID on Tuesday (it was neg) and was tested this morning. No results until tomorrow. I will let you know the results from here.”

Christie Was at the Amy Coney Barrett Announcement, Which Some Feel Might Be a Super Spreader Event

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, but a number of people who attended her nomination event now have the virus, including Christie, President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and the president of Notre Dame University, John Jenkins.

TMZ, using the headline “Rose Garden Massacre,” reported that the event “was ground zero for what is increasingly looking like a super-spreader COVID event.”

According to TMZ, the list of people with COVID-19 who attended the event also includes Senator Mike Lee, Senator Thom Tillis, Kellyanne Conway, and Hope Hicks. TMZ reported that “almost no one was wearing masks or social distancing.” The Guardian reported that at least seven people who attended the event now have coronavirus. The two senators, who are both on the Senate Judiciary Committee that will hear the nomination, did not wear masks at the event, according to Guardian. Lee has “symptoms consistent with longtime allergies,” and Tillis doesn’t have symptoms.

An unnamed journalist at the Rose Garden event also has coronavirus, according to ABC News.

To be sure, it’s not clear when all of those people got COVID-19, where, and from who. However, concern grew that coronavirus might have spread at the press conference, which was held September 25.

Christie also helped Trump prepare for the debate, according to a previous tweet from President Trump.

