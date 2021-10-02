Couch Guy TikTok: Video Goes Viral as ‘Red Flags’ Are Debated

A TikTok video known as “couch guy” has gone viral and become something of a social media parlor game, with people looking for clues in two strangers’ relationship because of a few seconds of video.

The TikTok shared by user Lauren Zarras has racked up more than 32 million views, but it’s also caused her to have to defend her relationship to thousands of people, who are dissecting her TikTok as if it was a game of Clue.

Zarras shared the video on September 21, 2021, titling it, “robbie had no idea.” The caption says, “surprising my boyfriend at college.” You can watch the video below. It shows Zarras showing up unexpectedly to surprise her boyfriend; the video ends with them hugging.

What Lauren probably thought was a charming video that shows a positive relationship has led to endless speculation and scrutiny on social media platforms, where people are analyzing the relationship and Robbie’s reaction to his girlfriend surprising him at college. Some people alleged they could see “red flags” in the relationship, with one person writing on TikTok, “Bro is on the couch with three other girls.” Zarras has defended her relationship in comments on TikTok.

People analyzed couch guy in slow motion.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Video Ends With Lauren & Robbie Hugging

The video is set to the music “still falling for you.” It shows a young woman walking into a room with a backpack and suitcase. Her boyfriend is sitting on a couch with several other girls when she walks in. He stands up from the couch and they hug. The video then ends.

Zarras defended her relationship as comments erupted. “Breaks my heart that people can watch a special moment and bring so much negativity. Please think before you assume anything about my relationship,” she wrote on TikTok.

She also responded to comments by people who said they thought Robbie put his phone down too quickly or that one of the other girls had it.

She added, “As for the phone comment, his phone was in his lap. Thanks for the concerns though! And no I’m not in denial.”

But another comment writer insisted, “He legit secretly grabbed his phone from the girl next to him.”

Zarras shared a video saying, “stop the hate.”

Another video she shared included the caption, “Couch guy here. Ur welcome for getting u off berries & cream tiktok, but remember: Not everything is true crime. Don’t be a parasocial creep. Go get some fresh air. Take care.”

She also wrote that she knows the girls in the room, saying they are “all so nice,” and adding, “These comments are just getting ridiculous and I don’t know why you guys are assuming so much about our relationship. I’m so happy and we’ve been doing distance for over a year now. My boyfriend and I are literally obsessed with each other and are in contact with each other every minute of the day.”

People on TikTok Insisted They Could See Red Flags in the Video

The comments on TikTok were pretty brutal about the relationship, with people insisting they could see red flags in it from the brief video. People also posted their own TikToks in response.

“If my girl walked in and I’m sitting on the couch next to two other girls I’m leaving in a body bag lmao,” wrote one man.

“I’ve never seen anyone look so unhappy to see their girlfriend,” wrote another TikTok user.

“The girls look sus, the boys look amused, the boyfriend looks scared. Sis…please ask questions,” opined a female comment writer.

“Girl he ain’t loyal,” wrote another.

Some people insisted they could see “couch guy’s” hand on a girl’s back.

“Red flag: He didn’t get up and jump out the window in excitement,” wrote another comment writer.

“I don’t like the sneaky phone pass AT ALL,” said another.

“He absolutely secretly grabbed his phone from that girl… when he leans over to laugh you see she’s got the phone in her hand then it’s in his,” claimed another.

“Maybe I’m interpreting this wrong but if 27M agree something is going on then idk what else to tell you bestie,” insisted a woman.

“Ugh he ain’t even get up for you and u traveled all the way there to see him bye throw him away,” said a woman.

“This video honestly gives me ptsd because it’s just so obvious to others but never yourself. Be easy on her, she will figure it out for herself,” said another comment.

