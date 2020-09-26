COVID-19 Stimulus Check: Why October 15 Is an Important Deadline

A number of Americans who receive little to no income still qualify for a stimulus check. However, the IRS may not have their bank account or personal information to know where to send those economic relief payments.

Eligible Americans who have not yet received a $1,200 coronavirus stimulus check have until October 15 to claim their payment.

On September 17, the IRS released a statement that revealed that roughly 9 million people would be receiving a special mailing in late September urging them to use the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool to see if they qualify for a check.

In a statement, IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said, “The IRS continues to work hard to reach people eligible for these payments. These mailings are the latest step by the IRS to reach as many people as possible for these important payments. We are releasing this state-by-state information so that state and local leaders and organizations can better understand the size of this population in their communities and assist them in claiming these important payments. Time is running out to claim a payment before the deadline.”

In the words of Forbes, the letter “represents the latest attempt by the IRS to reach people who are eligible to receive a $1,200 stimulus check but either don’t realize that they can claim this stimulus check or don’t understand how to go about requesting it.”

Here’s what you need to know:

‘Low-Income, No-Income and/or Homeless People Are Eligible to Receive a Stimulus Check’

A common misconception when it comes to receiving stimulus payments is whether or not unemployed individuals are eligible to receive a stimulus check.

As Forbes highlights, it does not matter if you are unemployed, or even if you did not earn any income at all.

Homeless individuals also qualify for a check. Forbes writes, “What matters is that you may very well be eligible to receive a $1,200 stimulus check, and it is important that you use the IRS Non-Filers tool by October 15 to register for your stimulus check.”

Register Here by October 15

If you have not yet received a stimulus check, you should register here.

Who qualifies for a check?

– Those who have a valid social security number

– Those who cannot be claimed as a dependent by another taxpayer

– Those who have an adjusted gross income of $75,000 or less if single; $112,500 or less if the head of household

If you do not typically file taxes, you can use the non-filers tool to register for a check– this applies to those who do not earn any income.

Who should use the non-filers tool?

– If you’re income is less than $12,200

– If you’re married filing jointly and your income is less than $24,400

– If you have no income

If you will be filing a 2019 return, you should not use the non-filers tool. According to CNBC, families who use the earned income tax credit or child tax credit are not eligible to use the tool.

