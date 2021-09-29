Crew vs Cruz Azul Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Columbus Crew and Cruz Azul will face off in the third final of the Campeones Cup. The match will take place at Lower.com Field in the capital of Ohio on Wednesday.

This match is a one-off encounter. The winner after 90 minutes will be the champion. Should there be a draw after the end of the match, the title will be determined via a penalty kick shootout.

In the US, the match (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2 (English broadcast) and TUDN (Spanish). But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul online:

Columbus Crew vs Cruz Azul Preview

This matchup sees two reigning champs that find themselves not finding the best versions of their style of play. Despite that, they know that this trophy could be important in helping them turn their respective seasons around.

Columbus have not had the success that many expected they would after they won the MLS Cup last year. Columbus find themselves in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with 34 points. Caleb Porter’s men have apparently turned the corner and rattled off a three-match unbeaten streak.

For Columbus, they are coming into a stretch of the season where their remaining matches have a “finals feel” to them. The match against Cruz Azul is an actual final, but the their final seven matches have them facing direct rivals for playoff spots in five of them when they face DC United, Inter Miami, Orlando City, New York Bulls and Philadelphia Union.

Gyasi Zardes is in great form for The Crew. The US international earned Team of the Week recognition after his performance against CF Montreal this past weekend. Zardes scored a brace in the 2-1 victory this past Saturday and is beginning to find his scoring touch.

Argentine Lucas Zelarayán made a huge decision as to which country he will represent Armenia. The Former Tigres man made the announcement via a video that was posted on the Armenian national team social media platforms. Zelarayán was being spoken to by that FA since 2018 as he was eligible to play due to his descendence.

After having won only once in their last five matches, Cruz Azul practiced on Monday before traveling to Ohio to take on the reigning MLS champs. The team was focused and ready to take on the challenge and want to take home another trophy in the Juan Reynoso era.

“We have to be totally serious, we are going to play for a title. These are the two most important leagues in this territory and it will show who is the strongest,” said Paraguayan international Pablo Aguilar. “They have players that you have to keep an eye out on, but we ultimately have to focus on ourselves.”

Cruz Azul come to this match with all their players available except two- Alexis Peña and Jaiber Jiménez. The good news is that he will have a stalwart like Aguilar available for play. Reynoso will also be able to count on Venezuelan international Romulo Otero as well as Luis Mendoza. “El Quick” was out for nearly two months after undergoing surgery on his peroneal tendon.

Coumbus Crew probable XI: Evan Bush; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah Josh Williams, Milton Valenzuela; Liam Fraser,

Marlon Hairston, Pedro Santos, Darlington Nagbe, Lucas Zelarayán; Derrick Etienne, Gyasi Zardes

Cruz Azul probable XI: José de Jesús Corona, Juan Escobar, Luis Romo, Julio Domínguez, Adrián Aldrete; Yoshimar Yotún, Rafa Baca, Rivero; Orbelín Pineda; Guillermo Pol Fernández, Bryan Angulo

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 2 Columbus Crew Wins: 0 (0 goals) Cruz Azul: 2 (7 goals) Draws: 0