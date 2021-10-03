Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Tijuana will face Cruz Azul at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana this Sunday in a matchup of two teams struggling in their respective campaigns. This match will be the last of Round 12 in Liga MX and a win for either side could mean getting out of their respective ruts.

Club Tijuana vs Cruz Azul Preview

It was a convulsive week for the border town side as Robert Dante Siboldi was sacked after what became a horrid campaign up to now. The last straw for the Tijuana brass was a 3-0 loss at the hands of Necaxa.

The team will have to reevaluate their actual position and see what they will look to do going forward. The main option is to bring back to Mexico former Monterrey and Club América coach Antonio Mohamed. According to TyC Sports and El Universal, the Argentine is very close to returning to Liga MX after having led Rayados to the league title back in the Apertura 2019.

Now Xolos will have to look to defeat the reigning champs for the first time since August 28, 2019 to have a chance to get out of the cellar of the Liga MX table.

Cruz Azul are looking to quickly rebound after their loss to the Columbus Crew in the Campeones Cup in Columbus. This loss was yet another of many problems that coach Juan Reynoso has to deal with in what has turned out to be a difficult tournament to organize and find continuity in.

The most evident case is at goalkeeper. Cruz Azul have already used three this season; the only team to do so. This is due to International/Olympic participation as well as injuries.

At least they will have in front of them a team that currently find themselves in utter chaos and that could help them reset. What is also important is that Quick Mendoza is ready to play more minutes and they are only missing two players to face the final stretch of the regular season.

The only two that Jaiber Jiménez and Alexis Peña are the only two players not cleared just yet.

