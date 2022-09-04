Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson are on the run in Canada after being accused of murdering 10 people in a violent stabbing spree in Saskatchewan.

“We have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sasketchewan,” Rhonda Blackmore, commanding officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said in a news conference. Additional victims were wounded, including at least 15 people taken to the hospital.

A woman whose uncle was murdered wrote on Facebook, “These two entered countless houses last night/this morning and stabbed many people, unprovoked and at random.” She posted photos showing that they kicked in a door and stole her brother’s Nissan Rogue. Children were among those attacked, another woman wrote on Facebook.

Police referred to the crimes as “multiple stabbings.” Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan are under a dangerous person alert, Blackmore said.

“We are actively looking for the two suspects,” Blackmore said. She said that some victims were targeted, and some were stabbed randomly.

The motive is not yet clear. “My prayers and condolences to the many families of my tribe effected by this tragedy. Such a thoughtless act hurt so many families,” a woman wrote on Facebook.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Police Spokeswoman Called the Stabbing Spree ‘Horrific’

A man wrote on Facebook, “They showed up at my dad’s as my brother called me to let me know what was going on. I didn’t stick around to answer the door. If I had answered the door without knowing what was going on within the 2 minutes. Would have been bad

“There are multiple victims, multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon. Early indications may be that victims are attacked randomly,” the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote in a September 4, 2022, news release.

According to Reuters, the stabbings broke out in the early morning hours of September 4, 2022.

“Their location and direction of travel is unknown. It is horrific what has occurred in our province today,” Blackmore said in the news conference.

Police gave these descriptions of the suspects:

Suspects: Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson. Damien is 5 foot 7 and 155 lbs with black hair, brown eyes. Myles is 6 foot 1 and 240 lbs with brown hair and eyes. See new photo. This is a rapidly-unfolding situation. We urge the public to take appropriate precautions.

2. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police Warned the Public to ‘Consider Sheltering in Place’ After a Report That the Suspects Might Be Traveling in Regina, Saskatchewan

On September 4, 2022, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police wrote, “SK RCMP received a report the suspects may be traveling in the Arcola Ave area around 11:45 a.m. in Regina, SK in a black, Nissan Rogue with SK license 119 MPI.”

They warned:

If in the Regina area, take precautions and consider sheltering in place. Do not leave a secure location. Use caution allowing others into your residence. DO NOT APPROACH suspicious persons. Do not pick up hitch hikers. Report suspicious persons, emergencies or info to 9-1-1. Do not disclose police locations.

According to the Associated Press, the sighting occurred as “fans descended in Regina for a sold out annual Labor Day game between the Canadian Football League’s Saskatchewan Roughriders and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.”

3. A Grandfather in Weldon & a Community School Bus Driver Were Among the Victims

According to Reuters, the relationship between the two suspects is unknown.

Some information is becoming known about the victims, however.

Weldon resident Diane Shier told CP24 that she saw emergency crews a few blocks from her house.

Her neighbor was killed. The news site described that victim as “a man who lived with his grandson.”

“I am very upset because I lost a good neighbour,” she told CP24.

Cassie Constant wrote on Facebook, “My Uncle Earl Burns Sr was a good family man with a kind heart and a warm smile ❤️ He was also a community school bus driver for many years. He did not deserve this.”

Another woman wrote of Burns, “My uncle Earl. 💔 Thinking of my aunty Joyce whose in critical condition. My heart hurts so much for my family. My Grandpa, my cousins, my nieces and nephews, My mother, my aunty and uncles. Everyone in my home community of James Smith, who were hurt by this tragedy. Please everyone pray for everyone, we all need love more than ever. ❤️‍🩹”

Another woman wrote on a Facebook comment thread, “My bfs best friends aunt was there and her husband and their child were attacked also. She didn’t make it. 😭”

4. A Woman Wrote That the Suspects Took Her Brother’s Vehicle & Kicked Open a Door

One woman described a horrific scene in which the suspects broke into her family’s home.

Tiaraa Twist wrote on Facebook, “This is my brothers vehicle that they took when they entered our home this morning in James Smith Cree Nation, we can careless about the vehicle but let these monsters be caught..License plate 119 MPI, black Nissan Rogue.”

In another post, she wrote, “this is forever gonna traumatize me.. I’m so f****** glad my little sister wasn’t home as her room was the first room to get her door kicked open.”

5. The James Smith Cree Nation is a Tribe With a Population of About 3,412; Weldon Is a Canadian Village

Weldon, Canada, is a Canadian village in Saskatchewan located between the cities of Prince Albert and Melfort, Saskatchewan



What is the James Smith Cree Nation? According to the tribe’s website,