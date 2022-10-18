David Nathaniel Maine, Virginia Murder Suspect: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Nathaniel Maine killed four people at a home in Prince William County, Virginia, police said. The killings happened in Woodbridge on October 17, 2022. Maine was arrested a day later and charged with four counts of murder.

The victims have been named as Miguel Duran Flores, 44; Kelly Victoria Sotelo, 42; Karrie Ayline Sotelo, 19; and Richard Julio Jesus Revollar Corrales, 36, the Prince William County Police Department said in a press release. Three of the victims are family members, while Corrales was a tenant in a basement apartment of the home, according to the police press release.

Police said Maine, 24, was arrested after an investigation. “Three of the victims were shot while the death of the fourth victim remains undetermined,” police said. “A firearm was recovered at the scene. The incident was isolated to the home and there was no ongoing threat to the community.”

Here’s what you need to know about David Maine:

1. David Nathaniel Maine Knew Another Member of the Family Who Was Not Home at the Time of the Killings, Police Say

4 adults found dead inside Woodbridge home

According to the police press release, the four victims were killed in the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge on October 17. “All four decedents and the suspect were residents of the home and known to one another. Three of the deceased are family members, while the fourth was a tenant who resided in the basement,” police said.

Police added, “The suspect was identified as an acquaintance of another family member who also resided at the residence and was not present during the incident.” Police did not provide further details about the other family member and his or her relationship to Maine, or why Maine was at the house.

But police listed Maine as a resident of the 5200 block of Mansfield Court in Woodbridge, the same location where the killings occurred. It was not clear in the release if Maine was living with the family. Police said Miguel Flores and Kelly Sotelo had recently married Karrie Sotelo was Kelly’s daughter. Police said they believe Karrie was killed first.

A GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses said, “Our beloved Karrie recently passed on 10/17/2022. Karrie was a wonderful person who touched the lives of those around her. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, niece, cousin and friend. At 19 years old, she was young and had her whole future ahead of her. She was sadly taken after an act of violence.”

The GoFundMe added, “We are devastated by Karrie’s loss and unprepared for the high cost of a funeral service. We want to give Karrie the memorial she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.” According to Infobae, the victims were from Peru and were members of the local Peruvian community.

2. Maine Called 911 & Reported Someone Had Shot Into the Home, Police Say

4 Found Shot to Death Dead in Woodbridge Home

The Fort William County Police said in the press release, “The investigation revealed an altercation occurred inside the home. After the incident, the suspect left the residence and called 9-1-1 to report that someone had shot into the residence.”

Police added, “Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect a short distance from the home where he was detained without incident. Officers at the residence located the home unsecured and conducted a welfare check where they located the four victims in different areas of the residence. The initial claims made by the suspect were unsubstantiated.”

According to InsideNOVA, Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham told reporters at a press conference after the quadruple homicide, “It’s horrific. Every adjective you can use to describe a tragedy describes what happened here last night.”

Newsham added, according to NBC Washington, “The only word that I can use to describe it is senseless. Absolutely senseless that anyone would take four lives the way that they did. My hope is that he never, ever sees the light of day again.”

3. Maine Was Charged With Reckless Handling of a Firearm After Shooting Himself in the Leg While in a Car, Police Say

According to court records, Maine was charged with reckless handling of a firearm in November 28, 2021 in Prince William General District Court. The misdemeanor charge was not prosecuted and was dismissed in April 2022, court records show.

A press release from the Prince William County Police provides further details about the 2021 incident. Police said they responded to a shooting at 11:35 a.m. in the 5400 block of Mapledale Plaza in Woodbridge. “The investigation revealed that a 23-year-old man, identified as the accused, was handling a firearm as he was sitting in his vehicle when he discharged the weapon and struck himself in the leg.”

Police said, “The victim contacted emergency services and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Following the investigation, the accused, identified as David Nathaniel Maine, was arrested.” He was the nreleased on a court summons, according to the press release.

Maine does not appear to have any prior arrests in Virginia other than traffic offenses. Newsham said at the press conference there was no indication of violence in Maine’s past, according to NBC Washington.

4. Maine’s Facebook Photos Include a Gun With a Smiley Face on It

Maine is originally from Tappahannock, Virginia, and attended Colonial Forge High School, according to his Facebook page. Few other details about him were immediately available. His Instagram account doesn’t include any additional information. According to his Facebook page, Maine is single and has two brothers and a sister.

Maine’s Facebook page does not contain a lot of information about him. His most recent public post in April 2022 was a meme with the quote, “In a matriarchy promiscuity takes priority over being a wife. You go through your ho phase first, then marry afterwards. They’re not trying to save anything for their husband except other n****’s kids.”

His page also includes selfies, along with a photo of a man wearing camouflage and holding a rifle with a smiley face over it. It’s not clear from the post, which was at one point his profile picture, if it is him holding the gun.

5. David Maine Is Being Held Without Bond

24-Year-Old Man Arrested In Virginia Shooting That Left Four Dead

David Maine is being held without bond, according to police. It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney who could comment on his behalf. An attorney is not listed in court records.

Maine made his first court appearance in Prince William General District Court on October 18, 2022, for his arraignment and the case was continued until a preliminary hearing on December 13, 2022, court records show.

Along with the murder charges, Maine was also charged with two counts of use of a firearm in a felony, records show. Police did not say if they have a possible motive for the killings and it was not clear if Maine gave a statement to investigators. Court documents that could shed more light on the case were not immediately available.