Some Democrats Wore Body Armor to President Biden’s Inauguration

Some Democratic members of the U.S. House wore body armor to President Joe Biden’s inauguration, but Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president without a hitch.

That news came from multiple journalists, including a Capitol Hill correspondent for NBC News.

.@kasie reports at least one Democratic member wore body armor to the Inauguration. "This building still bears the physical scars." — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 20, 2021

Sarah Harris, a congressional reporter with Politico, tweeted, “Members were recently told they could buy body armor with their MRAs. Security is extremely tight but many taking extra precautions…Rep Ann Kuster tells me she and several House Dems are wearing body armor under their jackets today for inauguration.” Kuster is a representative from New Hampshire.

The attack on the U.S. Capitol sent members of Congress and the vice president into hiding and led to dozens of criminal charges. A police officer lost his life, as did a Trump supporter who was shot by police as she tried to breach a window into the Speaker’s lobby. More than 50 police officers were injured in the riots.

Here’s what you need to know:

People Called the Revelation ‘Terrifying’

People expressed shock and concern on Twitter. Here are some of the reactions:

“Listening to the news right now cheerfully talking about democrats greeting each other by ‘tapping their chests’ in acknowledgement of the body armor they’re wearing under their clothes right now. Chilling.”

“Knowing that some Democrats at the inauguration are wearing body armor should be unnerving.”

“Good lord. The democrats are wearing body armor underneath their clothes and there’s high security. I hope this inauguration is safe and carries through nicely.”

“Holy sh** apparently a lot of the democrats are wearing body armor. That’s terrifying.”

Democrats Have Raised Fears Since the Capitol Attack

Security ratcheted up since the riots.

According to CNN, 12 National Guard members were removed before the inauguration as security stepped up in the wake of the Capitol riots.

“I’m not concerned as a large part of our organization, if you look at 25,000, we’ve had 12 identified and some of those they are just looking into, it may be unrelated to this, but we want to make sure out of an abundance of caution as I stated earlier that we do the right thing until that gets cleared up,” Amy General Daniel Hokanson told reporters. Some were removed for inappropriate comments, and others were removed for “questionable behavior,” CNN reported.

Some Democrats previously raised concerns about even some of their fellow members of Congress. “It’s the most poisonous I’ve ever seen,” Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., said in an interview with NBC News. “There’s the overall sense that maybe if some of them have guns — and likely the ones who are more into conspiracy theories and QAnon with the pedophilic satanic rings — are we safe from them?”

Some Democrats are seeking an investigation into access given to rioters.

Today I joined with more than 30 of my colleagues in requesting an investigation from the Acting House SAA, Acting Senate SAA, and USCP into the suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol Complex on Jan. 5, 2021 – the day before the attacks on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/zpPUSUuSrj — Rep. Mikie Sherrill (@RepSherrill) January 13, 2021

Rep. Mikie Sherrill wrote, “Today I joined with more than 30 of my colleagues in requesting an investigation from the Acting House SAA, Acting Senate SAA, and USCP into the suspicious behavior and access given to visitors to the Capitol Complex on Jan. 5, 2021 – the day before the attacks on the Capitol.”

