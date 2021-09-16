Destiny Jackson: Missing Las Vegas Woman Found Dead in Nevada Desert

Destiny Jackson was a Las Vegas woman who was found dead in a desert outside of the Nevada city after she went missing in September 2021. Police are investigating her death and no arrests have been made. Authorities have not said how the 24-year-old Jackson died, but the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are investigating her disappearance and death as a homicide.

Jackson was found on September 12, 2021, according to KLAS. The news station reports her body was located in the desert south of Las Vegas. She was found by a hiker in the Clark County community of Sloan, KLAS reports. Her identity was confirmed through fingerprints, the Clark County Coroner’s Office said.

Jackson Was Reported Missing After She Didn’t Show Up When She Was Supposed to Pick Up Her Boyfriend





Play



Sources confirm body found in desert south of Las Vegas is missing woman I-Team sources confirm 24-year-old Destiny Jackson, who had been missing since early Friday morning, was found dead in a desert area south of Las Vegas. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. 2021-09-14T00:20:23Z

Jackson was last seen on Thursday, September 9, 2021, and last posted on Instagram the next morning, according to KLAS. She was supposed to pick up her boyfriend on Friday, September 10, 2021, but didn’t show up, the news station reports. The news station reports she texted a friend about 1:30 p.m. talking about going out on Saturday, because neither felt like going out on Friday night. No one heard from her after that. She was then reported missing by her family.

Her cousin, Gladys Toleafoa, told KVVU, “It wasn’t like her to not notify her boyfriend, it wasn’t like her to not let her mom know she was ok and it wasn’t like her for her phone to be off. So right away we knew something wasn’t ok,” Toleafoa said.

Jackson’s friend, Deanae Smith, wrote on Facebook on September 11, before Jackson was found dead, “Hello all, I’m extremely worried about my best friend Destiny N. Jackson. We have no none location on her currently as her phone is dead. She was last heard from headed to the Las Vegas strip front the time 12:15-3am. She is driving in her 4 DR Silver BMW 328i.” Her family has said on Facebook that her car has not been found by investigators.

Smith added, “She was last heard from a friend that last texted her at 12:11 am, shortly after dropping her boyfriend off at a local studio. Her phone was still on at 3am when that same friend texted her but no response from Destiny. Later on in the morning her phone was found out to be dead after multiple calls and texts were going unanswered.”

Jackson Was Originally From California & Her Family Says She Was ‘Full of Life,’ Sweet, Charming & Beautiful

Jackson was originally from Gardena, California, near Los Angeles, and lived in Las Vegas. Toleafoa, told KLAS, “Destiny was young and super full of life. She had no fear.” She described Jackson as “beautiful, sweet and charming,” and added, “She didn’t deserve this. Nobody deserved this.”

Toleafoa told KVVU, “She was just the sweetest girl. She didn’t have a mean bone in her body. … The cry that came from my Aunt. No mother should ever get that call. The sound that came from her it was just devastating.”

Jackson’s sister, Jackie Ramos-Sekona, wrote on Facebook, “Our sweet little sister has gone to be with the lord,sleep peacefully Destiny,we love you so much, we will not stop till we get Justice for you, you didn’t deserve this.

Jackson’s Family & Friends Have Called for Justice & Have Been Critical of How the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Have Handled the Case





Play



Family demands justice for daughter's killer The family of Destiny Jackson is demanding her killer be found and brought to justice. I-Team sources confirm the 24-year-old's body was found in a desert area south of Las Vegas, a day after she was reported missing. Her death is being investigated as a homicide. 2021-09-15T00:13:51Z

Jackson’s family and friends have called for justice for her and for her killer to be caught. A Facebook page, “Justice for Destiny” was started to help spread the word about the case. Her family has also been critical of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, saying they were told they had to wait to file a missing persons report.

Jackson’s mother, Kalauni Jackson, wrote on Facebook, “Las Vegas operates 24 hours 7 days a week but their police department only operates 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday…. Your 24 hours wait policy on filing a missing person report needs to change.” She added, “My babygirl didn’t deserve this if you acted when we first reported my babygirl missing on early Friday morning my baby would still be here with me today.” Jackson also said, “Do your job and catch the lowlife cowards that took her away from me.”

Jackson wrote, “Babygirl we are not going to rest until justice is served.” According to KVVU, Jackson’s family said police had not yet assigned a detective to the missing person case before Jackson’s body was found.

A family member wrote on Facebook, “The LVMPD thinks Destiny’s case is just one of so many unsolved cases in Las Vegas especially on young girls. Its make no sense their investigation department closed on the weekend. Las Vegas is a 24 hours operation city and yet they closed on the weekend. The police investigation department hours must CHANGE. It’s should be a 24 hour operation just like their casinos. Criminals don’t stop committing crimes on Friday. JUSTICE FOR DESTINY.”

Another wrote, “This is not right or okay. The police barely got back to us today and we already found her..but unfortunately, no longer living. It is unfair and unfortunate we did not have the help and support we needed from LVPD at the time we needed it the most. There is an open investigation to help bring her justice, so unfortunately, I cannot share much information.”

A GoFundMe Has Been Set Up to Help Jackson’s Family

A GoFundMe has been started to help Jackson’s family. They want to be able to return her body to California so she can be buried there.

“This go fund me is to raise funds to help the family find justice for our beloved Destiny, as well as, arrange funds to bring her home to LA so we can lay her to rest,” her cousin, Gladys Toleafoa, wrote on the fundraiser page. “She did not deserve this and has left her family too soon. We want justice and answers. We thank each and everyone of you who has been apart of this process, we continue to thank you for your support! Anything helps. If you have any info please contact LVPD or her family. God Bless!”

Police said anyone with information should contact investigators at 702-828-3521 or by emailing homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

READ NEXT: Woman Accused of Coughing on Mom & Daughter at Grocery Store Is Fired