Devin Williams Jr., Alameda Sheriff’s Deputy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Devin Williams Jr. is an Alameda County Sheriff’s Office deputy wanted in a double homicide in Dublin, California, officials announced on September 7, 2022. Williams was off-duty at the time of the shootings, according to police. The victims have not been identified.

“At this time, Williams Jr. has not been located and should be considered armed and dangerous,” Dublin Police Captain Nate Schmidt said in a press release. “This is an ongoing investigation while we continue to conduct interviews and process evidence. We ask the public to contact the Dublin Police with any additional information which may assist with this investigation.” Williams is 24, police said.

Here’s what you need to know about wanted Alameda Deputy Devin Williams Jr.:

1. A Man & Woman Were Found Dead of Gunshot Wounds in a Home Early Wednesday Morning, Police Say

Press Conference: 1130am, Dublin Police Station, 6361 Clark Ave. Double Homicide Investigation. Suspect is off duty Deputy Sheriff who remains at large. pic.twitter.com/1JkfleSib9 — Alameda County Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) September 7, 2022

Dublin Police said in a press release officers responded to a 911 call in the 3100 block of Colebrook Lane about 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. According to the police press release, “The caller reported two subjects had been shot inside the residence and that the suspect had fled the scene in a vehicle.”

Police added, “Upon arriving, Dublin Police found a male and female inside the residence suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Medical aid was summoned to the residence; however, both subjects were pronounced deceased at the scene. Witnesses on scene identified the shooter as 24-year-old Devin Williams

Authorities have not released any other details about the double homicide, including whether Williams knew the victims prior to the incident. Police said he was not on duty at the time of the shooting. Additional details about the victims, including their names and ages, have not been made public.

2. Williams Lives in Stockton, California

According to the Dublin Police press release, the 24-year-old Williams “has a known residence in the city of Stockton.” Further information about Williams has not been released.

Heavy has been unable to locate any social media profiles for Williams or additional details about his background. According to the Los Angeles Times, Alameda Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Ray Kelly told the newspaper “preliminary information” indicated Williams might have fled to Southern California, but he did not provide any other details about the info.

3. He May Be Driving a Volkswagen Jetta or a Hyundai, Police Say

Williams “may be driving either a grey, 2007 Volkswagen Jetta with California license plate 6MEA916 or a 2015 Hyundai with California license plate 9BMB449.”

Police released a photo of the Volkswagen Jetta along with a photo of Williams.

4. Williams Appears to Have Been Hired as a Deputy in Alameda in 2021

Williams appears to have been a rookie deputy, according to public records. Transparent California, a database of public payroll information, lists Williams as a Deputy Sheriff I in Alameda County for 2021. He made $23,997 in regular pay and $12,972 in overtime pay that year, along with other benefits that took his total pay to $47,117, according to the database.

The database includes salaries for Alameda County from 2011 to 2021 and Williams does not appear to have been on the payroll in previous years. His full name is Devin Tramell Williams Jr., according to the database. Williams’ exact roll with the sheriff’s office was not immediatley known.

According to the East Bay Times, the shooting occurred after Williams completed a shift at the Oakland coruthouse. Williams previously worked for the Stockton Police Department from March 2020 to January 2021, according to the East Bay Times. It was not clear why he left the department.

5. Police Asked Anyone Who Sees Williams to Call 911 Immediately

Dublin Police said in the press release, “Anyone seeing Williams Jr. or his vehicles are asked to call 911 immediately. Do not attempt to contact him.”

A press conference was scheduled for Wednesday to release more information about the case, according to the press release. This article will be updated as more info is made available.

Kelly, the sheriff’s office spokesperson, told the East Bay Times they didn’t find a gun at the scene. Kelly added, “Right now he remains at large which is our biggest concern.”