Dolphins vs Titans Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Tennessee Titans (10-5) and Miami Dolphins (8-7) meet in a critical late-season matchup that will go a long way in determining the AFC playoff picture on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Dolphins vs Titans online, with the options depending on where you live:

Dolphins vs Titans Preview

The Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins hope to move one step closer to the postseason on Sunday when they meet in a critical Week 17 matchup with playoff implications riding on the result.

The Titans can lock up the AFC South title with a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. They have a chance to move into the No. 1 slot if they take care of business and the Kansas City Chiefs fall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are riding a seven-game win streak that has vaulted them into the last playoff spot in the AFC. They will need to win to keep pace, as they come into Week 17 tied with three other teams – Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders, all of which are fighting for a playoff berth in the final two weeks.

The Titans managed to beat the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, on Dec. 23, despite a shorthanded offensive line that was without the services of left tackle Taylor Lewan and left guard Rodger Saffold. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was sacked four times during the game, which raised the season total of sacks allowed by Tennessee to 45 (fourth-most in the league).

Tannehill will have his full host of offensive line starters back on Sunday, just in time to face the Dolphins, who are the NFL-leading sack and QB hits squad.

In the win over the 49ers, Tannehill’s top target, wide receiver A.J. Brown, returned from injured reserve and had a huge performance with a career-best 11 catches for 145 yards and a touchdown.

The Titans rallied from a 10-0 halftime deficit and got a 44-yard game-winning field goal from Randy Bullock with four seconds left to knock off a red-hot San Francisco team that had won five of their last six games.

The Dolphins enter Week 17 as the hottest team in the NFL, after beating the New Orleans Saints on the road, 20-3, on Monday Night Football last week. Miami made history as the first team to win seven consecutive games after dropping seven in a row in the same season.

“This team stuck together, really the entire year,” said Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. “Obviously, we dealt with a lot of adversity early in the year. It revealed a lot — revealed the character of the guys in our locker room.

“Our guys kept fighting, they kept sticking together, they worked hard.”

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa comes into Sunday’s game ranked first in the NFL with a 70.1 percent completion rate and second with an 8.0 accuracy rating. Miami has tailored a conservative offensive scheme around Tagovailoa, which has led him to ranking at the bottom of the league in TD passes (25th with 15 TDs) and total passing yards (27th with 2,339).

Tagovailoa’s main weapon has been breakout star, Jaylen Waddle, who has 96 catches on the season. The first-year receiver out of Alabama is now just five receptions behind Anquan Boldin’s rookie record of 101 set in 2003.

Following Sunday’s game, the Titans will finish up the regular season with a road game against the Houston Texans, while the Dolphins will head home to take on the New England Patriots in Week 18.