Drinking Game & Bingo Ideas for Biden’s State of the Union 2022 Speech

Tonight President Joe Biden is giving his State of the Union speech. Considering everything that is happening in the world, there will likely still be quite a few opportunities for drinking games. Read on for ideas for both drinking games or bingo games, if that is your preference.

Biden’s speech will begin tonight, March 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. Eastern. It could last for up to 90 minutes, but will likely end closer to around the 60-minute mark, with the Republican response starting almost immediately after.

Drinking Game & Bingo Ideas

The following rules are ideas for a drinking game, but they can be easily translated into a bingo game if that’s your preference. You can create your own bingo cards based on these ideas here. Pick and choose any of these rules that you want to use in your own drinking game, or add ideas of your own.

The first drinking rules are for Biden. Pick and choose whichever rules from this list you prefer:

Take a sip if Biden talks about Trump.

Take a sip if Biden talks about Ukraine or Russia.

Take a shot if Biden talks about nuclear war or nukes being fired, since that’s really depressing.

Take a shot if you feel an existential crisis coming on as you think about the Ukraine invasion.

Take a sip if Biden talks about Build Back Better.

Take a sip if Biden talks about masks.

Take a shot if Biden says COVID-19 is over.

Take a sip if Biden mispronounces a word.

Take a shot if Biden stumbles over his words and you have no idea what he’s saying.

Take a sip if Biden talks side effects from COVID-19 vaccines.

Take a shot if Biden shares a web address or phone number that’s wrong.

Take a sip if Biden talks about his dogs.

Take a sip if Biden talks about his new cat.

Take a shot if Biden refers to himself as Mr. Jill Biden.

Here are some ideas for others in the audience as he gives his speech, if they’re present tonight.

Take a sip if Bernie doesn’t clap or stand up at any point, or if he looks bored.

Take a sip if Bernie does something that turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Pelosi does something that turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Harris does something that turns into a meme.

Take a sip if Pelosi or Harris reads something while Biden talks or seems to not be paying attention.

Take a sip if a Republican refuses to stand up or clap while everyone else is.

Take a shot if someone heckles Biden or yells at him during his speech.

Take a sip if the camera pans to your Congressional representative.

Take a sip if the camera pans to someone and you have no idea who they are.

For the Republican response:

Take a sip if Gov. Reynolds says something positive about Trump.

Take a sip if Reynolds talks about pandemic regulations restricting freedom.

Take a shot if Reynolds talks about nuclear war.

Take a sip if Reynolds talks about her husband as “The First Gentleman.”

You can watch Biden’s speech and the Republican response in the video from CBS News above.

Remember to drink responsibly. If you drink tonight, schedule a rideshare like Uber or Lyft for going home later.

