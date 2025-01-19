Eagles Barely Survive and Advance with Gut-Wrenching Win Over Rams

The Heavy on Eagles Postgame Rant: Birds Defense and Barkley Heroics Send Eagles to NFC Title Game

For the second week in a row the Philadelphia Eagles let their opponent hang around long enough to almost get themselves eliminated from the NFL’s postseason tournament. L.A.’s pass rush proved to be no joke as the Rams sacked Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts seven times today, the fifth one coming in the last minute of the 3rd quarter earning the visitors a safety and sending the game to the final quarter down just a point to the heavily favored NFC East Champs, 16-15. But just like the regular season game between these two teams turned on a Kyren William fumble, it was deja vu all over again as Williams fumbled on the first play of the fourth quarter which the Birds turned into three points to take a 19-15 lead. On the very next possession Mathew Stafford turned the ball over with another fumble that the Birds turned into another three points to stretch their lead to 22-15.

After the Rams went three and out on their next possession Saquon Barkley seemingly broke the game open with a 78 yard touchdown explosion. It was Barkley’s second touchdown of the day. He took one to the house in the first quarter as well from 62 yards out. Saquon torched the Rams in late November for 255 yards. Today, he recorded just a measly 205 on 26 carries. But Jake Elliott missed his second PAT of the game so the Rams were still within striking distance. Matthew Stafford quickly drove the Rams down the field and hit Colby Parkinson from four yards out to cut the Eagles lead down to six, 28-22 with three timeouts remaining and needing just one more stop to get the ball back. The Birds quickly went three-and-out and had to relinquish the ball one more time for a potential all or nothing drive for L.A. The Rams gave it a good effort moving the ball from their 18 yards line to Philly’s 13 yard line but a Jalen Carter sack on third down, the Birds fifth of the game moved Stafford and company back to the 22 yard line where a fourth and 11 pass intended for Puka Nacua fell short as did the Rams. The Birds have one more home game left next week as they play host to Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders for a trip to Super Bowl 59.