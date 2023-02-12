Eagles Could Sign NFC Rival’s ‘Power’ Running Back: Report

The Philadelphia Eagles could be looking at a potential replacement for Miles Sanders.

As mentioned by Darren Wolfson of KSTP, the Eagles are a potential landing spot for Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison, who will be a free agent this offseason.

“In the past, I know Jacksonville has checked in trade-wise on [Alexander] Mattison,” said Wolfson. “Some Philadelphia whispers [as well]. That depends on what takes place with Miles Sanders (who is also a free agent), but I think there will be a decent market for Mattison,” Wolfson said on a February 7 appearance on SKOR North. “The question is whether he has to settle for a one-year deal or is there something like two years, 10 million dollars out there.”

Alexander Mattison Has Served as Vikings Backup RB

The 24-year-old Mattison has spent the past four seasons with the Vikings after Minnesota selected him with a third-round draft pick back in 2019. While the veteran running back has shown glimpses of potential during his brief extended action, he’s largely served as a backup to Dalvin Cook his entire career.

After starting a career-high four games and rushing for a career-best 491 rushing yards during the 2021 season, Mattison saw a massive decline in carries and playing time under first-year head coach Kevin O’Connell. Mattison carried the ball just 74 times for 283 yards.

The decline in carries also went hand-in-hand with a decline in receiving totals and snaps. After catching 32 passes for 228 yards in 2021, he caught just 15 balls for 91 yards this season. After appearing in 35 percent of offensive snaps in 2021, that share declined to just 25 percent.

In other words, Mattison is likely as good as gone from the Vikings as he seeks an opportunity to start.

Mattison had garnered trade interest prior to the start of the season, with Heavy’s Matt Lombardo reporting back in August that the Vikings were listening to offers.

“Some chatter on #Vikings RB Alexander Mattison, I’m told per league sources, while Minnesota isn’t actively shopping him, the team is certainly listening to offers,” said Lombardo on Aug. 29.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press previously reported that Cook is eyeing an opportunity to be a starting running back.

“Sources said that Mattison, who has spent the past three seasons backing up star running back Dalvin Cook, very much likes being in Minnesota but that he wants to be a starting running back,” Tomasson reported in August. “That’s why Mattison, 24, doesn’t want to tie himself to the Vikings beyond this season.”

While Mattison doesn’t possess breakaway speed, he is a “power back” with “short-yardage” value, as described in his scouting report by Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller back in 2019.

“Alexander Mattison is a good power back with instant value as a short-yardage player, but he doesn’t bring upside in terms of plus-athleticism or undefined traits,” said Miller. “He is who he is: a solid backup running back and potential sub-package runner.”

Why Eagles Could Sign Alexander Mattison

The Eagles currently feature one of the top running games in the league, led by Sanders and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Philadelphia heavily relies upon the RPO (run pass option) offense, which is predicated upon the quarterback making a decision on whether to hand the ball to the running back or throw it to the wide receivers based upon the defense.

Philadelphia ranked third in the league in rushing attempts, fifth in rushing yards and first in rushing touchdowns. The Eagles need a viable bell-cow running back in order to run its offense.

Sanders will be a free agent after posting a career banner season. The 25-year-old ran for 1,269 yards and 11 touchdowns on 4.9 yards per carry. Sanders not only turned in his first Pro Bowl campaign, he ranked fifth in the league in rushing yards and eighth in touchdowns.

According to Spotrac, Sanders’ projected market value is $7.2 million per year, which would make him the 10th-highest paid back in the league. By comparison, Mattison’s market value is just $2.2 million per season, which would make him the 30th-highest paid back in the league.

While the Eagles could very well sign Mattison, there are major question marks on whether or not he can be the lead back. If Philadelphia does sign Mattison to replace Sanders, he’ll more likely split carries with another back in a platoon system.

Keep an eye on Mattison’s name if the Eagles do target a running back in free agency.