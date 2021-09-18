Elche vs Levante Live Stream: How to Watch in US

Elche will face Levante at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero in Elche, Spain in a Round 5 matchup. Both sides find themselves in the middle of the table and a win would put them in the early race for European cup spots.

Elche vs Levante Preview

Elche are riding a great wave of confidence after having defeated Getafe on the road. This match will mean that these early season encounters could help them start to accumulate points to end up avoiding relegation at the end of the season. Their win shot them up in the table and they now look to once again beat Levante like they did last April.

will be missing one of their key defenders in Pedro Bigas after he suffered a partially torn lateral ligament in his knee. This occurred in the team’s match against Getafe at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez hasta weekend.

In addition to this, Jony Álamo and Lucas Boyé remain out for this match and his return is still up in the air.

With those absences of note, all of this would mean that Fran Escribá will have to use someone like Josepa Sánchez or Antonio Barragán. All signs do point to Escribá going to a back line of five for this encounter.

For Levante it was a sad week for them as Pedro López announced his retirement at 37 years of age. The defender that developed in Valencia’s youth system, played at Levante from 2011 to 2019.

He ended his career at Huesca last year after the team was relegated and he did not have a team that signed him.

For the Granotes, they will also come into this match keeping in mind that coach Paco López will have to do without players like Enis Bardhi, who returned to the team injured (thigh) after being with North Macedonia.

They will also will have to look for their first win of the season with the veteran forward Roberto Soldado, who is also out due to injury. To make things worse, Jorge de Frutos is also out as he still has not been able to recover from his knee troubles while Álex Blesa is still doubtful.

Elche probable XI: Kiko Casilla; Palacios, Diego Josan González, Gonzalo Verdú, Enzo Roco, Johan Mojica; Fidel, Iván Marcone, Raúl Guti; Lucas Pérez, Darío Benedetto

Levante probable XI: Aitor Fernández; Jorge Miramón, Ruben Vezo, Oscar Duarte, Clerc; Pablo Martínez, Nemanja Radoja, Gonzalo Melero; Álex Cantero, Roger Martí, José Luis Morales

Head to Head: Previous Matches: 20 Elche Wins: 12 (72 goals) Levante Wins: 9 (61 goals) Draws: 16