Famous Twins TikTok Plea for Help Goes Viral After Father’s Death

A “famous twins” TikTok plea for help has gone viral after their father’s death. Who are the famous TikTok twins of Alabama, and what happened to their father?

The twins are social media influencers on both TikTok and Instagram who gained more attention recently when their father was shot and killed on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, and they asked for money to help pay for his funeral. Their handle on social media is @fam0us.twinsss. Their father, James Walters, was 47 years old. They’re from Mobile, Alabama, according to AL.com. A horrific video circulated on Twitter that appears to show the twins’ father lying on the ground after he was shot. You can watch it later in this article, but be aware that it’s very disturbing. The story of what happened to Walters is a very convoluted one that also involves a second shooting.

The twins have 1 million followers on TikTok. Of their father, the twins wrote on Instagram: “The last picture I took comment A real hero ❤️💯 that’s what my daddy is y’all he save me I was scared y’all help we wasn’t about no money 😭Ps twin nem.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Twins Posted a Video About an Online Fundraiser for Their Father’s Funeral

On TikTok, the twins posted a video saying, “Please help me, I can’t think right.” It has more than 700,000 views. It shares a GoFundMe page created by Allie Jones that says “help buried my daddy.” It has a $20,000 goal.

That page says, “I am raising money for the passing of my Father .. Please we need help in any shape or form .. Any donation or blessing would be greatly appreciated as we try to go through the hardest part of our life. Thank You.” The fundraiser has raised more than $3,000.

Various videos on the twins’ TikTok page shows them dancing, twerking, showing off their food, and similar things.

“Our beatbox out now who ever make the best dance challenge to this get $200 must have a Cashapp ❗️🗣” they wrote with one video. The twins are trying to break into the world of rap music, and they post videos showing them performing in various cities. According to Celeb Hook.com, their names are Sway and Allie.

Walters & a Woman Were Found Shot But Reports Say Walters Pulled Out a Gun First

According to AL.com, the twins’ father was shot and killed in a deadly night that involved two shootings. Heavy.com has reached out to Mobile police for additional details.

The first shooting occurred in the 500 block of Williams Street in Mobile; Walters and an unknown woman were found shot. The woman is in critical condition, but Walters was killed.

Here’s the video:

Video of Famous Twins Father pic.twitter.com/iM6fDknBFX — AllTeaAllShade (@officialatas) June 30, 2021

The motive is not clear, although suspects were developed, AL.com reported. A short time later a man named James Jones, 74, was shot and killed in the 2600 block of Florida Street. Mobile police think the shootings are connected, the newspaper reported. AL.com added that police believe both shooting incidents were related to domestic violence.

On Instagram, the twins addressed rumors about their dad’s death.

“No it wasn’t about no money yall he save me my daddy gone,” they wrote.

The twins said they are getting death threats. “I can’t rn kill me instead it suppose been me suppose been rip FamOustwin.nem not my daddy man.” The post included a crying emoji. The caption reads, “No way yall wasn’t there Im hurting y’all.”

On Facebook, one of the twins wrote, “The Last Picture I Took Of Him A Real Hero❤ Thats What My Daddy Is Yall He Saved Me I Was Scared Yall Help It Was Never About No Money.”

According to WKRG-TV, a man walked up and Walters said he couldn’t be there. The man shot Walters in self-defense when he retrieved a gun, the television station reported. One of the girls who was part of the group hanging out was shot in the same shooting.

The man called 911 and left, but one of the girls’ boyfriends went to find him and ended up shooting Jones because he went to the wrong home, according to the station. Police said they were looking for Deangelo Merrill, 38, in connection with the second shooting. Fox 10 Tv reported that the first argument involved an argument between Walters and his daughters.

According to NBC 15, the first shooting occurred during a “domestic dispute between twin sisters.” They called their mom and dad to assist and “it ended up resulting in his death.”

They signed a deal with a local rapper, according to the television, and “money was deposited into their account. Money that allegedly fueled this dispute.” A woman told the television station “they were just mad.” One of the twins’ boyfriends and Walters got into an argument, the television station reported, adding that “commotion started and then gunshots were fired.” One of the twins’ boyfriends shot Walters, the station said.

The twins aren’t facing charges, according to the television station.

Lawrence Battiste, public safety director for Mobile, told NBC 15 that Merrill was one of the girls’ boyfriends. He called his actions “cowardice,” saying he randomly “began shooting at somebody because of a domestic dispute at another location.” One sister claimed the other gave the boyfriend a gun, the television station alleged. “I can only imagine that if my father was killed because of my actions, I don’t think there’s any court that can… sentence them to a higher sentence than what they’re going to have to carry in their hearts for the rest of their lives,” said Battiste.

READ NEXT: James Brian Chadwell Investigated as Possible Suspect in Notorious Delphi Murders of 2 Girls