WATCH: Dramatic Videos From Texas Show Fed Ex Truck Igniting Massive I35 Fatal Crash

Dramatic videos show scenes from the massive crash and pileup in Fort Worth, Texas. You can watch them throughout this article. In particular, one video captured the moment that a Fed Ex truck appears to have ignited the massive fatal crash.

Here’s that video. It shows the Fed Ex truck losing control before it careens into a median, starting the chain reaction. “LOOK: the moment of impact causing the deadly crash in Fort Worth,” wrote KETK-TV anchor Cynthia McLaughlin on Twitter.

LOOK: the moment of impact causing the deadly crash in Fort Worth 😢 pic.twitter.com/Jo4VPGTN9F — Cynthia McLaughlin (@cynthiasmu) February 11, 2021

A Fort Worth police spokesman said in a news conference, “I would like to ask everyone to keep in your prayers the family members of the loved ones who have lost their lives in these tragic accidents. We have at least five fatalities confirmed in this massive pileup.”

Horrible fatal crash in Fort Worth, Texas. A view from a TV helicopter shows the 70 car & truck pile up. Five people are dead. 36 others injured. The roads were icy when this happened. Video: @NBCDFW #BreakingNews #FortWorth pic.twitter.com/PmeCLB255K — Rebecca Aguilar (@RebeccaAguilar) February 11, 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

Police Were Working to Get People to Safety & Reunite Families

11:35 AM. What we know about the crash on I35W in Fort Worth:

-At least 100 vehicles involved

-At least five people died, dozens of others are injured & in the hospital

-Rescues are ongoing, crews are worried about hypothermia & buses have been brought in to keep survivors warm pic.twitter.com/pxOWT5vJQH — Shannon Murray (@ShannonMFox4) February 11, 2021

The police spokesman said the scene was still very active around 10:30 a.m. Detectives were working “step by step, the whole scene, in order to make sure anyone still on scene gets to a safe point or safe place.”

He said they are working to reunite “some of the passengers and drivers with their families. We ask everyone please stay away from this area, I35. Seek other routes.. people keep in mind the weather is still very aggressive so keep your distance, slow down, and always wear your seatbelt.”

He said it was an ongoing and “very active” scene.

This video also captured part of the crash. It shows semi trucks careening into other vehicles.

This video out of Fort Worth, TX of the crash on I-35 is horrific. pic.twitter.com/nIXqqKkS7g — Dan Patrick (@6abcDan) February 11, 2021

“All North bound lanes of NB I35 Toll Express and regular lanes are closed at this time due to a major accident due to weather. Expect lengthy delays,” police wrote.

Other videos captured first responders at the scene.

Prayers for everyone involved in this mornings crash in #FortWorth. Thanks to #FirstResponders for saving this little guy.🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/uTbBwJS3hI — Clovet Mae (@ClovetMae) February 11, 2021

“MCI alert. 1601 N Freeway. Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple people trapped. More details to follow,” Fort Worth Fire Department tweeted.

More Than 70 Vehicles Were Involved in the Massive Crash

Watch live: At least 5 killed in 75-100 vehicle pileup crash on I-35W in Fort Worth, officials sayFirst responders are working to get to the victims, but the highway is completely blocked due to the crash and traffic. WHAT WE KNOW: wfaa.com/article/traffic/multiple-people-trapped-in-pileup-crash-on-northbound-i-35w-in-fort-worth/287-b35e90ca-5b55-4254-8c32-ce6aeefd5800 Subscribe to WFAA: bit.ly/subscribetowfaa For news anytime: wfaa.com/ 2021-02-11T13:25:27Z

According to CNN, the wreck involved 70 to 100 vehicles. The network reported that bad weather causing freezing rain was believed to be a factor in the pileup. However, CBS local reported that more than 100 vehicles were involved.

“10:15AM Update: At 6:15AM, @FortWorthFire, @fortworthpd & @MedStarEMSInfo responded to a multi-vehicle crash on I-35W that is an MCI. We are working closely with these agencies & @CityofFortWorth to ensure all needs are met regarding resources & personnel. Updates will follow,” the Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management wrote.

massive 50-vehicle pileup crash happened in Fort Worth pic.twitter.com/tZN4foLndE — Boom News (Middle East Observer) (@Boomdotnews) February 11, 2021

“I35 is backed up in both directions from I30 to 820. Seek alternate route,” Fort Worth police tweeted. “We are going vehicle by vehicle by vehicle to make sure that anybody that is still trapped in the vehicles has been extricated if possible,” Fort Worth fire spokesman Mike Drivdahl told CNN.

#Breaking: At least 5 people dead and a hundred people injured after a massive icy vehicle crash pileup, on a highway of North Fort Worth in #Texas in the #US. pic.twitter.com/0rKt08pXFs — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) February 11, 2021

The Fort Worth Office of Emergency Management gave out family reunification information. CBS Local reported that at least 36 people were taken to area hospitals.

First responders were having a difficult time navigating the slippery conditions, according to CBS Local.

