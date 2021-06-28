France vs Switzerland Euro 2021 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

France and Switzerland clash in Romania with a spot in the Euro 2020 quarterfinals on the line on Monday. Here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the match.

In the United States, the match (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of France vs Switzerland and every other Euro 2020 match (which will all be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC) online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch France vs Switzerland live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.

ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPN3 (which will simulcast the ABC matches) are included in Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN, and you can get your first month (which will cover the remainder of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch France vs Switzerland live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month (which will cover the remainder of Euro 2020) for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch France vs Switzerland live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC (live in most markets) are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch France vs Switzerland live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your AT&T TV credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch France vs Switzerland live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch the match live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You need to log-in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

France vs Switzerland Preview

A strong win against Germany and two draws allowed France to finish at the top of their group. Now the defending World Cup champs take on a Switzerland side that’s hungry for an upset.

“They’re a well-structured team and they have good attacking potential with [Haris] Seferović, [Breel] Embolo and [Xherdan] Shaqiri,” France coach Didier Deschamps said. “We must not underestimate them and it’s a knockout game so we’ll have to do everything we can to ensure we have smiles on our faces at the end of the match.

“The heatwave in Budapest [during France’s final group stage game] had an impact. We’ve had an extra day between games, five rather than four, while our opponents have had eight days, which is better. It’s hot here too, but a bit easier to cope with.”

Switzerland went 1-1-1 in the group stage, the highlight being a 3-1 victory against Turkey. Xherdan Shaqiri scored a pair of goals to help lift his team to victory.

“We want to go as far as possible, this side is ready to write history. Tomorrow is a huge night for us, for all of Switzerland,” Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka told UEFA.com “But we can only write history if we give 120%. We need to be careful against France, they have world-class players. We need to be clever. Sitting deeper doesn’t necessarily mean we’re defensive, we want to be dynamic, show our strengths. We need to focus on ourselves and on our football.”

Switzerland coach Vladimir Petković has made it very clear that his side knows their the underdog and need things to break the right way to advance.

“Against a side like France, if we both give 100%, what we do won’t be enough. They’ll have to give 80% and we need to make the most of it. With tough experiences you gain experience. In the EURO 2016 round of 16 game against Poland, we deserved to progress, and with penalty shoot-outs, you need to be lucky. We learned from that game, and also from the [1-0 round of 16] defeat against Sweden at the 2018 World Cup. We have just one aim: play well against France and try to get through.”

France has odds of -350 to advance to the quarterfinal, with Switzerland coming in at +250 to move on.

Predicted line-ups (per UEFA.com)

• France: Lloris; Varane, Lenglet, Kimpembe; Pavard, Pogba, Kanté, Griezmann, Rabiot; Mbappé, Benzema

• Out: Digne (hamstring), Dembélé (knee)

• Doubtful: Hernández (knee), Thuram (groin)

• Misses next match if booked: Griezmann, Hernández, Kimpembe, Lloris, Pavard

• Switzerland: Sommer; Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Widmer, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber; Shaqiri; Embolo, Seferović

• Misses next match if booked: Embolo, Gavranović, Mbabu, Schär, Xhaka

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.