Georgia ‘Santa’ Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Taking Pictures With 50 Children

A “Santa” and “Mrs. Claus” in southern Georgia may be feeling a little less jolly after contracting the coronavirus. The couple, whose names were not made public, tested positive for the virus two days after posing with 50 children for pictures at a community Christmas event in Ludowici, a small town in Long County, Georgia.

The Coastal Courier, citing Long County Commissioner Chairman Robert Parker, reported that county officials have been calling parents to notify them that their children could have been exposed to the virus. The Long County school system was also requesting that those children remain at home until January as a precaution, the newspaper added.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has cautioned on its website that children should wear masks while visiting with Santa this year and remain six feet away from him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Santa & Mrs. Claus Were Not Experiencing Symptoms Before the Annual Christmas Parade, According to County Officials

The Christmas celebration was held on December 10 by the Long County Chamber of Commerce, according to the organization’s Facebook page. The event included a parade, a tree lighting and visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The county fire department shared a photo of Santa and his wife riding on top of the fire truck and wrote in the caption, “Santa Clause and Mrs. Clause came to town tonight on our fire truck!! We had so much fun with him at the Ludowici Christmas Parade. We hope all the boys and girls enjoyed getting to see them. Merry Christmas!”

Robert Parker, the chairman of the Long County Board of Commissioners, issued a statement on December 14 explaining that neither Santa nor Mrs. Claus had been exhibiting any coronavirus symptoms before the Christmas parade. He said that at the event, approximately 50 children visited with the couple. Parker said his own children were among those who had their pictures taken with Santa. He did not specify whether Santa and Mrs. Claus wore masks while posing with the children.

As WJCL-TV reported, it was not immediately clear how many additional people, such as parents and other family members, could have been exposed to the virus. County officials have not clarified whether Santa and Mrs. Claus were actively contagious at the time of the event or whether they may have contracted the virus from someone else at the event. As WSAV-TV reported, the Long County Health Department offers testing by appointment only on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon.

Parker defended the couple in the official statement, which was shared on the county commissioner’s website and Facebook page: “I have personally known both ‘Santa’ and ‘Mrs. Claus’ my entire life and I can assure everyone that they would have never knowingly done anything to place any children in danger. They have both filled these roles for many years, and bringing joy to children during the holidays is one of the most important parts of their lives.”

Officials Defended the Christmas Event & Insisted COVID-19 Exposures Happen Daily ‘Often Without Our Knowledge’

Santa has COVIDSanta has COVID Subscribe to WJCL on YouTube now for more: https://bit.ly/2rn8Ewl Get more Savannah news: http://www.wjcl.com Like us: https://www.facebook.com/WJCLNews Follow us: https://twitter.com/wjclnews Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wjclnews/ 2020-12-14T15:06:41Z

The Long County Board of Commissioners has defended the Chamber of Commerce’s decision to hold the annual Christmas parade. Parker insisted in the official statement that the holiday celebration was no more dangerous than any other activity held outside the home. He wrote that although Santa and Mrs. Claus’ COVID-19 diagnosis was “cause for concern, I feel that it is important to note that exposures happen every day as we go about our day to day lives, often without any knowledge. Children are in close contact with both other children and adults daily at school, rec functions, and church.” He added that the incident should not cause panic.

Parker went on, “While this event was not put on by the City of Ludowici or the Long County Board of Commissioners, it was well attended by our public officials and I believe I speak for the majority of them in saying that we still stand by the decision of the Chamber to move forward with these holiday traditions, and to bring some sense of normalcy to these trying times.” He also defended having Santa and Mrs. Claus there because without their presence, “I know there are countless underprivileged children who would never have experienced the joy of meeting Santa Claus.”

Federal Health Officials Are Urging Families to Keep Holiday Celebrations Small & to Wear Masks

COVID-19 vaccines are now being distributed in the United States, with frontline health care workers the first to receive them. But it will be several more months before a majority of Americans receive the vaccine and health officials are urging families to continue to social distance and to wear masks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a section on its website dedicated to winter holidays. The public institute advises families to keep their holiday celebration small and to connect virtually with people who do not live with them. Outdoor celebrations continue to be a much safer option compared to indoors. The CDC says that if a family insists on an indoor gathering, open windows to allow fresh air to circulate and keep the music volume down to avoid shouting.

Planning for the #Holidays? Consider hosting a virtual gift exchange with friends and family who don’t live with you. Have people share what they are grateful for this holiday season: https://t.co/PamSx6NqyB. pic.twitter.com/lxlfVYhRlS — CDC (@CDCgov) December 12, 2020

The CDC specifically addressed visits with Santa. Parents are encouraged to set up virtual visits with the jolly elf. People magazine recommends using sites such as JingleRing and Cameo to schedule video calls. Macy’s has also set up an online experience to visit with Santa.

For an in-person visit, the CDC says children should wear a mask and to remain six feet away while speaking with Santa. The agency says children may also see Santa through a plexiglass safety window.

But as for the real Santa Claus, Dr. Anthony Fauci has reassured children that he will be safe to deliver gifts on Christmas Eve. Fauci told USA Today, “Santa is exempt from this because Santa, of all the good qualities, has a lot of good innate immunity. Santa is not going to be spreading any infections to anybody.”

READ NEXT: Melania Trump Tours Florida School for Barron That Requires Parents Submit Tax Returns