Hayden Regal: Obituary & Tribute to Seneca Valley Student

Hayden Regal was a member of the Seneca Valley Raider National Football team whose death has left many people grieving in Pennsylvania.

He was remembered as a special person who was talented and sweet.

Seneca Valley Raider Nation Football wrote a tribute to Regal on its Facebook page. Here’s how you can help Regal’s family: A GoFundMe page to help tge family has raised more than $39,000.

“It’s…with the heaviest of hearts that I write this post. On Wednesday, December 15th, we tragically lost Hayden Regal, one of our own,” the team wrote. The cause of death was not immediately clear.

According to his obituary, “Hayden Scott Regal, age 15, of Evans City, passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.”

A woman whose son played football with Regal wrote on Facebook, “Hayden is a son, a brother, a grandson, a nephew, a cousin, a friend, a leader, a student, an athlete. He is a child & no parent should ever have to grieve the loss of their child. You will be so missed sweet boy!” She encouraged people to donate to his family through the GoFundMe page.

The Team Says Hayden’s Loss ‘Cuts Us Deep as a Football Family’

The team offered tribute to Regal.

“Hayden had been part of our football program since 2017 as a manager, ball boy, and player. Most importantly, he was a friend, son and a brother to every player, coach, and staff member who had the pleasure to play and work with him. His loss cuts us deep as a football family. The Regal family needs our love and support,” the post reads.

“Walt and Kim, his parents, and Maddie, his sister are heartbroken and need us to wrap our arms around them. Please help support the Regals in their darkest time. The GoFundMe fundraiser will help them with funeral expenses and beyond. Hayden was one of the kindest, loving, and giving kids I have ever known. Let’s give our love to his family.”

Regal’s obituary read, “Hayden was Methodist by faith. He was an athlete and participated in numerous Seneca Valley sports teams including, football, playing both quarterback and outside linebacker positions and baseball where he played catcher. He was also a member of the Hardcore Elite 2025 National Team where he played catcher. Hayden was also formerly a member of the wrestling team. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf. Hayden taught his father how to coach and love the game of baseball. He was a proud Momma’s boy and he looked up to his sister, Madison. He loved his two dogs. Hayden will be lovingly remembered and dearly missed by his family and friends.”

His dad, Walter Regal, wrote on Facebook, “Thank you all for reaching out. We are still in shock and disbelief, but appreciate all the love and support. Keep your loved ones close and cherish your children. There is never enough time…”

His mom, Kim Regal, wrote, “You were so loved my sweet boy.”

Regal Died Tragically on December 15

The GoFundMe page says that Regal was “tragically lost.”

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I am organizing this fundraiser. Hayden Regal was a son, brother and friend to us all. His kind and loving nature bought a smile to anyone who knew him,” the page says.

“He was adored and cherished by his parents Walt and Kim and his sister Maddie. He was loved by his teammates, friends, coaches, and teachers as hard-working, loyal, fun-loving young man. On Wednesday, December 15th, we tragically lost Hayden. In their time of darkness, please consider donating to the Regal family so they do not have the added worry of taking care of any expenses they may incur as a result of Hayden’s tragic death.”

People Offered Tributes to Regal on the GoFundMe page

Here are some of the tributes to Regal on the GoFundMe page:

“Hayden put a smile on my face every time I saw him, my deepest condolences, he was truly a special guy.”

“Our hearts are broken and send our deepest condolences to each family member & friend. Hayden was a talented young man with the sweetest personality.”

“Hayden made sure to brighten anyone and everyone’s day. Even if you knew him personally or just saw him in the hallways you always saw him with a smile. The impact he had on everyone is something indescribable. I have been blessed to have known Hayden the way did.”

