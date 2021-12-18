John Mueller Dead: BBQ Legend in Texas Dies at 52

John Mueller was a Texas BBQ legend who has died at the age of 52.

Daniel Vaughn, Barbecue Editor for Texas Monthly magazine, confirmed the news on Twitter through Mueller’s family.

“LeAnn Mueller asked me to share the sad news that her brother and barbecue legend John Mueller has passed away. You will be missed John. The family will share more details later. #RIP @JSM_meat,” he wrote.

What was his cause of death? Texas Monthly reported only that he died after a long illness.

Mueller’s Employer Called Him ‘One of the Greatest Pitmasters of Our Time’

Hutchins BBQ, where Mueller worked, also confirmed his death in a tribute post on Instagram.

“A statement from the Hutchins family: This week the BBQ community lost one of the greatest pitmasters of our time and our family lost a true friend,” it read.

“We are heartbroken over the passing of John Mueller, who had become like family to us over the last six months working together in the pits. We were beyond honored when he wanted to work with us and will forever cherish those memories with him. Our hearts and prayers are with John’s family and loved ones. If you have a memory of John during happier times, we invite you to share it in the comments. We will always honor the good times with our brother in BBQ.”

People wrote comments in the Instagram thread as requested. Some of those comments include:

“Thank you guys for giving him a home these past months. He spoke fondly of becoming a part of the Hutchins family. My condolences on your loss.”

“Such a great loss for the State of Texas. Will be praying for his family.”

“I worked with John for 4 years on Manor Road in Austin and we’ve been friends ever since. He had nothing but nice things to say about y’all. Thank you for giving him health insurance and treating him with dignity and respect. His last few months would have been way worse without the opportunity you gave him.”

Mueller Posted About Barbecue on His Twitter Page

Mueller posted about barbecue on his Twitter page.

“We have quite a few of these beautiful pork chops today ⁦@HutchinsBBQ Frisco!!!” he wrote with one post.

According to NBC, Mueller ran Louie Mueller Barbecue in the 1990s, before opening John Mueller’s B-B-Q, in 2001 in Austin, Texas. He reopened JMueller BBQ years later in Austin. That was a trailer with his sister, but they had a falling out so he left that business, the television station reported.

Austin.easter.com called him a legendary Texas pitmaster. “He was known for creating perfect yet simple brisket and hefty tender smoked beef ribs, as well as his signature side, the iconic cheesy squash,” the site reported, adding that he was the son of the late Bobby Mueller and grandson of the late Louie Mueller – both well-known in barbecuing circles themselves.

“He was the ultimate pitmaster,” John Mueller told Texas Monthly of his dad. “He was consistently good every single day. Master means you’re really good at everything every day, and I can screw it up any day.”

